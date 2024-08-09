Set within mature landscaped gardens Taypark House Estate was built around 1863 for Alexander Low, and after being a family home has since been used as a training centre, care home and medical research offices.

Most recently, the property has been operated as a four-star boutique 10-bedroom hotel featuring two additional two-bedroom apartments and a four-bedroom luxury holiday let called The Stables.

The agent said estate is "ideally situated in the affluent west end of Dundee" overlooking the Dundee Botanic Gardens and Firth of Tay, and within easy reach of the city centre, Dundee Airport, University of Dundee, Royal Victoria Hospital and Ninewells Hospital and Medical School.

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co Scottish hospitality team, who is managing the sales process, said: "The current owners developed the estate as a hotel and weddings & events venue.

"The hotel was then leased to the current experienced operators whilst the owners redeveloped The Stables, to complete the high-quality estate. Now that development is complete, they feel it is time to move on and allow a new owner to asset manage the business to their chosen format.

"The current lease and business of the hotel will not be impacted by the sale."

Christie & Co said the asking price is £3 million.