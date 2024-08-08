The union said 85% of ballots returned at ScotRail backed strike action, on a 64% turnout.

Meanwhile, members at Caledonian Sleeper, which runs overnight services between various Scottish cities and London, voted 90% in favour of a walk-out, on a turnout of 66%.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate RMT members in Scotrail and Caledonian Sleeper for this fantastic ballot result.

“Talks with both sets of employers will be convened in a bid to resolve this dispute.”

The union will be speaking to both employers in an attempt to come to a negotiated settlement.

ScotRail and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.