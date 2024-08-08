Impending strike action by local government workers in Scotland could be averted after “additional funding” was found, ministers have said.
Speaking ahead of a meeting with council leaders on Friday, Finance and Local Government Secretary Shona Robison said the “enhanced envelope” of funding would enable local government body Cosla to make a revised pay offer to unions.
However, she warned the additional funds represented “the absolute limit of affordability” for the public purse.
Local government workers in 26 local authorities across Scotland are currently expected to walk out from 5am on Wednesday August 14 to 4.59am on Thursday August 22 in a dispute over pay.
The Unite, Unison and GMB unions have warned planned strikes by waste and recycling staff will see rubbish pile up in the streets in Edinburgh in the middle of the busy festival period.
Ms Robison said: “We absolutely recognise the importance of supporting meaningful dialogue to reach a fair pay deal and avoid industrial action.
“That is why I asked my officials to work at pace with local government officers to understand what an improved negotiating envelope may look like.
“All parties, including Cosla, trade union leaders and political group leaders have engaged constructively with that process.
“Against an extremely challenging financial landscape, the Scottish Government has identified additional funding to support Cosla to make a strong offer.
“The enhanced envelope represents the absolute limit of affordability and has required difficult decision-making.
“I hope Scotland’s council leaders can agree a way forward when they meet that will help to avert strike action starting next week, with a revised offer being made to local government union members and accepted as soon as possible.”
Cosla, the umbrella body which represents Scotland’s 32 local authorities, previously said it had offered the “absolute limit” of available cash to unions.
Its offer of a 3.2% rise was rejected by unions, leading to the threat of eight days of industrial action by council workers in 26 local authorities.
