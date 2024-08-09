Bagpipers from Hong Kong will perform at the World Pipe Band Championships for the first time next week as Glasgow gears up to host the event.
More than 7,000 musicians are expected to attend the festival, wearing approximately 30 miles of tartan.
The event will include 119 Scottish bands competing for the title on August 16 and 17 on Glasgow Green.
It was first held in 1948 in Glasgow, and coincides with the Piping Live! festival running from August 10 to 18.
Countries represented include: Oman, Australia, Canada and the United States, with 13 nations taking part.
Last year, 35,000 spectators attended, with Scottish contestants Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band winning the World Champions title for the first time.
Musicians from Northern Ireland will compete in 25 different bands, with 18 groups travelling from America to take part, and 10 bands visiting from Canada, all dressed in kilts, sporrans and Glengarry bonnets.
Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association chief executive, Colin Mulhern, said: “Now that the final countdown is on to the 2024 Worlds, excitement is definitely intensifying and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Glasgow Green.
“The championships are incredibly popular with the international piping community as well as supporters and spectators. Experiencing the incredible sights, sounds and atmosphere, is always unforgettable.”
The World Pipe Band Championships are staged on behalf of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association by Glasgow Life and the event is supported by funding from EventScotland.
Competitors age from teenagers to pensioners in their 70s.
Traditional Scottish musical pieces will be performed, from march time signatures, to a set of tunes consisting of a march, a strathspey and a reel; three different simple time metres, or musical medleys of varying durations.
Some 116 trophies will be awarded across the nine contest grades and three drum major grades – plus the World Champions title.
Chair of Glasgow Life, Bailie Annette Christie, said: “The World Pipe Band Championships shines the global spotlight on our city every year, attracting competitors, spectators and audiences from all over the world.
“The championships and Piping Live! festival demonstrate worldwide interest in the music of Scotland’s national instrument. These fantastic events further enhance the city’s cultural profile, boost tourism, and contribute significantly to our economy.
“We are very proud of the success of these much-loved celebrations of piping and Scottish culture, and look forward to welcoming bands, supporters and visitors from near and far.”
Paul Bush, VisitScotland director of events, said: “Scotland is one of the best places in the world to experience piping events.
“Glasgow Green will once again provide the perfect stage as competitors from across the world come together to showcase their talents to an enthusiastic audience as they battle it out to be crowned world champion. Good luck to all the bands taking part.”
Tickets for the event are available at www.theworlds.co.uk
