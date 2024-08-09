Bin strikes in Scotland could be averted with union leaders ‘hopeful’ that the additional funding put on the able by Scottish ministers can see an agreement reached.
However, Chris Mitchell – co-convener of GMB Scotland – insists cleansing workers would not settle for an offer that wasn’t in the region of five percent.
Council workers from 26 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities are poised to walk out for eight days from 5am on Wednesday August 14 to 4.59am on Thursday August 22 unless an improved offer is made.
The 3.2% previously offered by Cosla was rejected by GMB Scotland, Unison and Unite, leading to the planned walkout during part of Edinburgh’s festival period.
Council leaders are expected to meet on Friday morning to add the “additional resource” to the current offer.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Mitchell said the offer, despite being above the current rate of inflation, was not enough to combat the cost of living concerns faced by refuse workers.
He said: “We’re hopeful of a credible offer like we seen last year from our counterparts down south.
“If that is produced today on the table I think we could certainly take that back to our members.”
However, he said he wanted to see a similar amount to that offered to staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and said it would be “seriously considered” if it was in the region of the requested 5%.
Mr Mitchell added: “I don’t think we should step down for less. I think it has been a very tough eight months trying to negotiate with Cosla and the Scottish Government.
“We have given them every opportunity to try and avert any kind of strike action.”
He told the programme: “I don’t think we’re holding anybody to ransom. We’ve been trying to negotiate since January.
“They have had plenty of time to sort this crisis out and they have waited until the last minute.
“But I am hopeful and quietly confident that we get a deal this afternoon.”
The offer, if accepted by union bosses, could be put to members on Monday in an effort to avert strike action.
Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla’s resources spokeswoman, said: “We have worked quickly and constructively with Scottish Government to increase the funding available.
“The identification of this additional resource has been extremely challenging given the current financial context and has meant tough decisions in some key policy areas. We hope that an acceptable revised offer can be made as soon as possible.”
Announcing the additional funding on Thursday evening, Finance Secretary Shona Robison said the “enhanced envelope” of cash represented the “absolute limit of affordability”.
