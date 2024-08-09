Around 800 cannabis plants were discovered within a premises on Nobel Road on Wednesday, August 7 and they were worth around £480,000. Nobody has been arrested for that find yet with enquiries continuing.

It was the same situation for 1000 plants, worth around £600,000 which were found at a derelict property on Allen Street in Balirgowrie but one arrest was made for drugs found in a property on Ledmore Terrace.

That happened around around 2pm on Thursday and 300 plants worth around £180,000 were discovered. A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug offences and will appear in court today.

Detective Sergeant David Feeney said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances.

“Officers are removing drugs from communities right across Scotland day in, day out and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“I would specifically ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour in and around buildings that aren’t frequently occupied, such as people coming and going at unusual times, or has concerns regarding drug productions and crime in their area, to report this so we can investigate.”

Those with concerns should report them to Police Scotland via 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.