Aside from balloons, music, face-painting, and visits from Spiderman and Captain America, the star of the weekend was the Lewis showhouse, a new style of four-bedroomed detached villa making its debut alongside a detached, four-bedroomed Arisaig.

These are two distinctively different family house styles in respect of layout and features, underpinned by Allanwater’s established reputation as a family-owned, medium-sized, Scottish house builder renowned for meticulous craftsmanship, use of high quality materials, exceptional customer service, and aftercare that provides support and assistance beyond move-in day.

Over the weekend, development sales manager, Lauren McNair proudly conducted house tours while enthusiastically extolling the virtues of the new Lewis, ably assisted by planning manager, Millie Stokoe.

Also present and keeping it in the family, was Lauren’s mum, Lynn McNair, who aside from being an Allanwater sales manager on another development, designed and furnished the Lewis showhouse.

“The new Lewis looks beautiful,” says Lauren, “and a tour highlights what makes an Allanwater home in terms of our ‘as included’ specification, standard of finish and attention to detail.”

Located in Bridge of Allan, Allanwater Homes has been in the building business for over 40 years and currently has developments across the Central Belt of Scotland.

The firm’s size and independent status means it values its reputation and provides a service based on honest, transparent communication, and listening to feedback from staff to ensure it remains focussed on buyer expectations and can adapt accordingly when a new house style is released.

Allanwater’s homes are all architect designed, built to new airtight standards to ensure greater heating efficiency (B-rated EPC) and include beautiful designer kitchens by Moores, Zanussi integrated appliances, front and rear/side lighting, energy efficient solar roof panels, fibre broadband, monobloc driveway, and turfed front gardens – features often deemed extras by other builders.

Depending on the build timeline, Allanwater’s flexible approach gives buyers the opportunity to personalise their new home to suit specific needs – buyers also have a wide choice of tiling and kitchen styles.

Standout features in the Lewis (currently £359,995) include a very large kitchen/dining room with bi-fold doors linking it to the rear garden, separate utility, cloakroom, and integral garage.

To the front is an impressive dual aspect living room, and upstairs is a family bathroom and four spacious double bedrooms – all with fitted wardrobes, while the principal bedroom also has an en suite shower room.

Next door, the Arisaig showhouse showcases a traditional hall with large cloakroom off, open-plan kitchen/diner with French doors to the gardens, large front-facing living room, and integral single garage, plus four upstairs bedrooms and family bathroom - two bedrooms en suite and three with fitted wardrobes, while a window on the upstairs landing frames a country view and makes a particularly attractive space.

The Open Weekend also included a free Mortgage Advice Clinic with professionals on hand from the Mortgage Advice Bureau and Wallace Quinn solicitor/estate agents, to advise prospective buyers on current deals and mortgages, in addition to relevant industry advice for those looking to move up, downsize, resize, or buy a home for the first time.

“We know prospective buyers may have questions,” adds Lauren, “and Open Weekend events are an ideal opportunity to discuss their individual circumstances and smooth the way to purchasing the home of their dreams.”

Only 20 homes remain in this final phase of the development. Other house types include the three-bedroomed Kintail villa, priced at £232,995; an Arrocher three-bedroomed semi-detached at £237,995; a Fintry four-bedroomed detached from £314,995; and a five-bedroomed Galloway now at £399,995…and incentives are currently available on selected plots. Visit www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk for details.

Finally, why Chryston? Just seven miles from Glasgow and ideally positioned for Glasgow and Stirling commuters, Chryston is a lively North Lanarkshire community with its own identity and a good range of local independent shops.

Surrounded by several parks including Drumpellier Park, the village has a country feel that belies proximity to two cities. It also has three golf clubs and the Iain Nicolson Sports Complex close by – and nursery, primary school, and Chryston High School virtually on the doorstep.