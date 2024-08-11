Writing in The Herald, Francesca Hegyi, Chief Executive, Edinburgh International Festival, said that the parallels between the traditions and values of sports and culture festivals could not be denied.

Ms Hegyi, who worked on the Organising Committee for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, writes that both were a beacon for peace among nations which showcased the best of humanity and the spirit of togetherness.

She said: "As the world enjoys the marvel that is the Paris Games, the parallels between the traditions and values of sports and culture come to the fore.

“In the lead up to the 2012 Games, when I worked for the London Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the promise of a once in a generation celebration of excellence and internationalism and the chance to meet people from all around the world in a summer of sport was intoxicating.

“Now, more than a decade later, I recognise that the Olympics and the International Festival are not just a showcase of physical or artistic excellence; both represent a beacon for shared humanity and the pursuit of peace among nations.”

Stars of Circus the Show in Edinburgh's George Square who are perfoming at the Udderbelly throughout the Edinburgh Fringe Festival (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

She added: “How lucky we are that, unlike London, Edinburgh has the chance to host the biggest creative event in the world every year.”

This year, more than 2000 artists from 42 countries are appearing at the Festival, through a hand-picked programme of opera, theatre, music and dance.

More than 1000 Scottish artists are performing, including all five national performing companies.

Ms Hegyi said that the homegrown talent at the Festival, which is now in its second week and runs until 25 August, is the “lynchpin” promoting the event to its international audience.

She said: “Our Festival is at its strongest when we host a diversity of views and traditions that inspire us to question and challenge our own perspectives.

“There is no better way to nurture this than through time spent in the communion that festivals offer. Through our shared rituals and collective experiences, we can, and must, work together towards a more empathetic world.”