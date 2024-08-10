It is thought these compounds, including lactic acid, pot ale, and spent lees, have potential applications in the pharmaceutical, food and drink, and cosmetics sectors, where manufacturing typically depends on unsustainable, petrochemical-derived ingredients.

It would not be the first time by-products from the whisky distilling process have found a practical use. For many years the spent grain or draff left in the mash tun after the liquor has been drawn off has been used for animal feeds. However, the collaboration between the University of Aberdeen and RIPCELLS raises the prospect of a higher-value application being realised from spent lees, which are usually treated and discarded as waste.

Up to 10 litres of spent lees are generated for every litre of whisky made, and because of variations in distillery processes, water sources, and raw materials, co-products from different distilleries contain different chemical compounds.

The research team developed a process using a separation technique known as liquid chromatography to isolate and extract higher-value acids, initially from pot ale. It has now been adapted to retrieve additional solvents from spent lees.

The project was supported with funding from the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre (IBioIC), with samples of waste streams provided by Scotch whisky giant Chivas Brothers from 12 of its distilleries across Scotland.

Dr Eve Wildman, founder of RIPCELL, said: “Around 2.6 billion litres of wastewater is produced from the Scottish whisky industry every year, so the potential of this process is huge. For decades, the majority of these co-products have been used as animal feed, but we have found a new, more valuable option to deal with spent lees that could change the ways in which distilleries manage and process their residues.

“At the same time, this could be transformational for the chemicals industry. By taking a sustainable approach to manufacturing key compounds, rather than using fossil fuels, RIPCELL can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the production process. For every kilo of bio-chemicals produced, we can remove 1.59kg of harmful greenhouse gas emissions.”

A life cycle analysis of the process was completed to quantify its environmental impact. The results showed that the bio-based chemicals produced through this method have a significantly lower carbon footprint compared with those produced through traditional petrochemical routes. Estimates suggest that on a global scale, the new manufacturing method for target chemicals could reduce industry emissions by 392 million kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per year.

The next phase for the team will involve scaling up the separation process to prove its viability at an industrial scale.

Dr Liz Fletcher, director of business engagement at IBioIC, said: “This project is a brilliant example of how we can add economic value by taking a circular approach to co-products and applying biotechnology. For both whisky producers and the chemicals industry, this process marks a significant step forward in reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing. We look forward to supporting RIPCELL throughout its next steps to bring the process closer to commercial application.”

Dr Alan Mccue, senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen, added: “The idea of utilising waste water from a traditional industry like whisky production for the recovery of bio-based chemicals is highly innovative. It’s great to see Scottish heritage being linked to sustainable chemical production. The outcomes of this IBioIC-funded project are really exciting, and I look forward to supporting RIPCELL in the next stages of its development.”

News of the project comes after Chivas and its wheat supplier Simpsons Malt announced this week that they are taking part in a trial of low-carbon fertiliser. It is thought the product, created by fertiliser company OCI Global, has the potential to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions created in growing barley and wheat for whisky production by up to 20%.