A prominent restaurant and bar at a Scottish retail park has been put on the market.
CDLH Creevy Darroch said it has been instructed by pubs giant Mitchells and Butlers to seek a tenant “or possibly a purchaser” for the premises.
The Leven Valley Inn at the "highly popular" Great Western Park, off Great Western Road to the west of Glasgow, is expected to attract "considerable interest".
Alan Creevy, director of CDLH, said: "The Leven Valley is a purpose-built family dining restaurant/bar, which also includes a studio and two bedroom dwelling flat.
"The property is at the heart of the Great Western Retail Park development, with other occupiers, including B&Q, Burger King, McDonalds and Starbucks etc. It is rare for such properties to come onto the open market and the preference is for a tenant, where we are seeking a rental of £50,000 per annum and premium offers for a new lease.
"Alternatively, our clients will consider an outright sale of the heritable property."
The agent also said Leven Valley "offers a range of opportunities for the continued use as a bar/restaurant or, with the highly accessible and high-volume location, there are alternative use opportunities for mainstream commercial use, capitalising on the extensive car parking and ease of access".
CDLH said it expects "considerable interest in the property from both tenants and potential purchasers".
