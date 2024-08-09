The Leven Valley Inn at the "highly popular" Great Western Park, off Great Western Road to the west of Glasgow, is expected to attract "considerable interest".

Alan Creevy, director of CDLH, said: "The Leven Valley is a purpose-built family dining restaurant/bar, which also includes a studio and two bedroom dwelling flat.

"The property is at the heart of the Great Western Retail Park development, with other occupiers, including B&Q, Burger King, McDonalds and Starbucks etc. It is rare for such properties to come onto the open market and the preference is for a tenant, where we are seeking a rental of £50,000 per annum and premium offers for a new lease.

"Alternatively, our clients will consider an outright sale of the heritable property."

The agent also said Leven Valley "offers a range of opportunities for the continued use as a bar/restaurant or, with the highly accessible and high-volume location, there are alternative use opportunities for mainstream commercial use, capitalising on the extensive car parking and ease of access".

CDLH said it expects "considerable interest in the property from both tenants and potential purchasers".

City centre population increases by third

Glasgow’s city centre population has risen by a third over the last thirteen years, new figures show.

The number of people calling the city centre home has increased from 21,185 in 2011 to 28,341. Angus Millar, convener for city centre recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: "The population of Glasgow’s city centre has been steadily increasing, and continuing to support more people to live in the city centre will be essential for its future vitality. "

Shortlist revealed for the Glasgow Business Awards 2024

More than 80 individuals and organisations have been named as finalists across 14 categories in this year's Glasgow Business Awards.

The shortlisted entries have been revealed this morning by the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, which runs the awards in partnership with the University of Strathclyde. Winners will be announced at a black-tie celebration taking place on October 3 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.