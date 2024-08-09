A reduction in preventer inhaler routines during the holidays and an abundance in triggers when children return to the classroom could be the cause, the charity said.

Asthma and Lung UK Scotland warned many children could be at risk of having a potentially life-threatening attack on their return to lessons, with 71,000 children known to suffer from asthma.

Figures show there were 94 hospital admissions for school-aged children in August last year and another 157 in September, compared to 65 in July.

Eileen Fitzpatrick, from Stirling, has two sons who have both been hospitalised with asthma attacks in the past.

She said: “It’s always an extra worry when they go back to school, as it is for any parent with a child with asthma.

“The dust and winter bugs circulating can put them at higher risk of an asthma attack, so I very much welcome any messaging to help parents be more aware of the triggers when the new term starts.”

Public health minister Jenni Minto said: “Asthma affects many people in Scotland and this campaign to raise awareness about what to do if a child is affected is vitally important.

“Many people might not recognise the warning signs or know what to do if someone is suffering from an asthma attack. Having an attack, or even witnessing one, can be upsetting and knowing what to do can help save a life.

Over the past eight years, hospital admissions for children aged five to 19 spike in August and September

“Education authorities, health boards and schools have received Scottish Government guidance about the use of salbutamol inhalers to treat an attack.”

Joseph Carter, head of Asthma and Lung UK Scotland, said: “With children across most parts of Scotland due to return to school, Asthma and Lung UK Scotland is urging parents to look out for signs that their child’s asthma may be worsening. This could be breathlessness, wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and advises them to take urgent action.

“We already know that when children go back to school after the summer holidays, we often see an increase in the number of asthma attacks, which leads to more visits to hospitals. Being exposed to more colds and other viruses or dust mites in a school setting, or seasonal allergies such as mould, could be to blame.

“Over the summer break, usual preventer inhaler routines could have been less adhered to, which can leave children much more vulnerable to an asthma attack when they return to school and are around more triggers.

“We’d also like to really encourage all schools to download our free Asthma at School poster, so they are prepared for the new term and know what to do if a pupil does have an asthma attack.”

