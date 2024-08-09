John Swinney has repeated his calls for people to remain vigilant to any trouble in Scotland after another meeting with Police Scotland chiefs to discuss their plans for any potential disorder in the country over the weekend amid riots in England and Northern Ireland.
The First Minister has been in regular contact with senior police officials to discuss the ongoing situation and offer them his support at a time when tensions have risen across the UK. There has been no trouble in Scotland so far but there is expected to be further protests and counter protests over the weekend.
It comes after he had written to social media companies to demand they take action against misinformation as well as racist and hateful material on platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
He has also held talks with faith and refugee community groups, as well as leaders of other political parties in Scotland to condemn all forms of violence, prejudice and Islamophobia.
No far right marches have taken place in Scotland so far but there are a number rumoured to be taking place this weekend, including in Paisley on Friday night with a counter-protest also planned.
After meeting the police, at First Minister said: “The last few days have been a challenging and worrying time for many with the scenes of violence unfolding in other parts of the United Kingdom.
"I would like to thank Police Scotland for their continued work to protect our communities. Their ongoing engagement across Scotland and enhanced patrols are vital to support community cohesion and ensure public safety.
“We remain vigilant to the potential for disorder in Scotland and I have been reassured by Police Scotland that it has the capability and resources in place to respond should we face similar challenges, and that plans and preparations are in place to ensure everybody is kept safe.
“While officers and staff are doing their part to keep us all safe - there is no place in Scotland for hatred of any kind, and each of us has a responsibility to confront racism and religious prejudice, including islamophobia, wherever and whenever it appears, and do all we can to strengthen community cohesion.”
Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie added: “Officers right across Scotland continue to provide reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement.
“You may see more officers in our towns and cities and we are closely monitoring the situation to ensure any potential for violence or disorder in Scotland is identified quickly and responded to immediately.”
