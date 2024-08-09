Union leaders will meet on Monday to discuss an improved formal offer made to workers in a bid to avert bin strikes in Scotland.
A 3.2% rise was previously rejected but Cosla have now revised that offer and they will receive at least 3.6% and for the first pay pay point on local government worker pay scales, there will be an increase of £1,292, or 5.63%.
Strike action is due to begin at 5am on Wednesday August 14 and run for eight days until 4.59am on Thursday August 22.
GMB Scotland’s senior organiser in public services Keir Greenaway insists the decision to accept it or reject it will be made purely by their members on Monday, with the offer arriving to them at 4.30pm on Friday.
Read More:
- Bin strikes could be averted as union leaders 'hopeful' over pay deal
-
Bin strikes: What services will be affected and how will it impact me?
-
Scot Gov finds ‘additional funding’ it says could avert bin strikes
He said: “Our local government committee will meet to discuss the detail of the revised offer on Monday and, if it is potentially acceptable, will suspend our industrial action and ballot our members.”
Cosla say the overall value of their offer is 4.27% and are hopeful that strike action can be averted or at least suspended while the offer is revised by unions.
Cosla’s resources spokeswoman councillor Katie Hagmann said: “Having worked hard over the last week with Scottish Government to increase and guarantee additional funding, leaders are now in a position to make this improved offer to our trade unions.
“This offer reflects what trade unions have asked for and we hope that they will now be prepared to call off the strikes while they put that offer to their members.”
Of Scotland’s 32 council areas, 26 of them are set to be affected by the strikes and Unison Scotland local government lead David O’Connor is frustrated that it has come down to the final hours again.
He said: “It’s very frustrating to be here, at the final hour again. We put our pay claim in at the beginning of the year.
“We welcome more money, and Unison Scotland’s local government committee will consider any revised offer as soon as we can. But we must make sure any pay deal works for everyone in local government.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here