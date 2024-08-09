The temporary timetable involves 1,660 services operating daily from Monday to Saturday, compared with the usual level of around 2,250, a cut of 26%.

Around 50% of its 1,100 Sunday services have also been cut.

Among the routes affected is the Glasgow Queen Street to Anniesland via Maryhill service, which calls at Ashfield, Possilpark & Parkhouse, Gilshochill, Summerston, Maryhill and Kelvindale.

Prior to the introduction of the temporary timetable, trains on the route operated at 30-minute intervals during peak hours and hourly outside of peak hours.

However, at present, trains are operating an hourly service before the frequency is reduced to once every two hours between 7pm and midnight.

No services are currently operating on a Sunday.

Responding the reduction in services on the Maryhill line, Bob Doris, MSP for Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn, told The Herald: "I have raised my concerns over the recent temporary reduction of train services on the Maryhill line.

"Provision is looking increasingly skeletal and I sought a reassurance that the reduction would indeed be temporary. I am particularly keen to ensure services will return on Sundays, having previously led a successful campaign to deliver a Sunday service.

"Thankfully I have had reassurances of the temporary nature of the reduced provision. We need to return to our more frequency rail services Mondays to Saturdays as soon as possible and reintroduce Sunday services at the earliest opportunity.

ScotRail is introducing a temporary timetable because of the impact of fewer train drivers than normal being available for overtime or rest day working, as is their contractual right, following a pay dispute. pic.twitter.com/EmeVWURcBS — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 16, 2024

"As a Maryhill resident and regular user of the service I am well aware of its importance. I intend meeting with Scotrail soon to discuss the timeframe within which they can reinstate the services my constituents using the Maryhill line need and deserve."

ScotRail said it doesn't know when the timetable will return to normal but will communicate an update when it has one.

Following the introduction of the temporary timetable, Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We are very sorry to customers for the disruption to services.

“We know that customers want certainty and reliability, which is why we are introducing a temporary timetable, in place of late-notice cancellations.

“We are operating services which the vast majority of customers use and are still using all the available trains in our fleet so customers can continue to travel.

“We want to resolve the pay dispute with the trade unions and remain fully committed to further discussions.

“We’re asking customers to check their journey on our website or mobile app, as train times will have changed.”