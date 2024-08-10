A "rarely available prime hospitality business" has been brought to the market.
The Scottish Business Agency said the "substantial property" has an 80-cover restaurant, a bar, a 250-capacity nightclub and 11 en-suite letting rooms.
The Commercial Hotel in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, is "in fantastic condition with no expense spared on fit-out", the agent said.
"Upon entry you are met with a substantial bar leading round to the restaurant with its own beer garden.
"Attached to the hotel is the nightclub - this provides an opportunity for a new owner to reopen straight away."
The agent added: "On the opposite side of the property is the hotel entrance, leading up to the first floor where there are seven rooms, and spiral staircase leading up to a further four.
"The business operates under management and as part of the owner's portfolio of hotels. There are substantial head office costs as a result of this, which can be added back for the new owner."
The agent also said: "Reopening the nightclub will produce an instantaneous uplift.
"Alternatively this space could be redeveloped into quality function space, which the town is currently lacking with high demand. The nightclub closed in January 2024."
The SBA said the Commercial Hotel is on the market at offers over £1.1 million.
