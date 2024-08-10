An “extremely lucky” kayaker has been rescued by a passing fishing boat after getting swept out to sea off the isle of Barra.
The woman had been kayaking off Traigh a Bhaigh beach on the Hebridean island when she fell out of her boat and found herself getting swept out to sea by the tide.
Her husband, who had been on the beach at the time, rushed into the water in an attempt to rescue her but he found himself getting swept out to sea as well.
He managed to swim back to shore but the woman continued to drift until she was spotted by a passing fishing boat, which recovered her from the water and brought her back to land.
The coastguard said they were alerted to the incident at 11.26am on Friday, and that Barra lifeboat, Barra coastal rescue team and a rescue helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.
READ MORE: CalMac's biggest ferry tasked sent to 'false alarm' mayday call
READ MORE: Mountain Rescue airlift hillwalker after 50ft plunge on Munro
A coastguard spokesperson explained: “Barra lifeboat, Barra coastal rescue team and rescue helicopter 948 were tasked to assist two people in the water.
“Someone had come off their kayak and the husband had gone in to rescue her, and the two of them were getting swept away.
“The husband managed to get his own way back to shore and the lady was rescued by a passing small fishing boat.
“She was taken ashore and taken to hospital for checks”.
They added that the kayaker had been wearing a lifejacket when she entered the water and that she was “alive and breathing” when she was brought ashore.
The spokesperson added: “They were extremely lucky that there was a passing boat that saw the lady and brought her ashore.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel