Her husband, who had been on the beach at the time, rushed into the water in an attempt to rescue her but he found himself getting swept out to sea as well.

He managed to swim back to shore but the woman continued to drift until she was spotted by a passing fishing boat, which recovered her from the water and brought her back to land.

The coastguard said they were alerted to the incident at 11.26am on Friday, and that Barra lifeboat, Barra coastal rescue team and a rescue helicopter had been dispatched to the scene.

A coastguard spokesperson explained: “Barra lifeboat, Barra coastal rescue team and rescue helicopter 948 were tasked to assist two people in the water.

“Someone had come off their kayak and the husband had gone in to rescue her, and the two of them were getting swept away.

“The husband managed to get his own way back to shore and the lady was rescued by a passing small fishing boat.

“She was taken ashore and taken to hospital for checks”.

They added that the kayaker had been wearing a lifejacket when she entered the water and that she was “alive and breathing” when she was brought ashore.

The spokesperson added: “They were extremely lucky that there was a passing boat that saw the lady and brought her ashore.”