Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

Five people travelling in the motorhome, including two boys aged three and seven, were also taken to hospital.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the Dingwall road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened or who saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1066 of August 9.