A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a motorhome in the Highlands.

The 37-year-old was riding a black and green Kawasaki motorbike when it collided with a Fiat Ducato on the A837 at Skiag Bridge, south-east of Lochinver at around 11.10am on Friday.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment.

Five people travelling in the motorhome, including two boys aged three and seven, were also taken to hospital.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, of the Dingwall road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened or who saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1066 of August 9.