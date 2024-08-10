Claims have been made that Glasgow’s parks in less affluent areas with parks are being neglected by the city’s council.
GMB Scotland Park convenors say that parks have become overgrown across the city this summer after grass-cutting was cut by two-thirds in recent years.
John McArthur, GMB Scotland parks convenor at Glasgow City Council, said that ‘bio-diversity’ is being used as an excuse for overgrown and neglected parks across the city.
The union has warned that dangerous plants, such as giant hogweed – which can cause painful blisters – are now appearing in public spaces due to the lack of maintenance.
But the council has defended its policy, insisting that hogweed is being kept under control, and that overgrown areas are part of its strategy to respond to climate change and threats to insect populations.
Visitors to Glasgow Parks will have noticed overgrown areas increasing in recent years, while volunteers have taken on the duties of cut-back council staff.
We want to now - would you rather see biodiverse parks or neatly maintained public spaces?
Vote now in our online poll:
The concern comes only weeks after Keep Scotland Beautiful announced its annual Green Flag awards for the country’s best-kept parks.
The city of Edinburgh received 35 awards, while Aberdeen and Dundee both received eight respectively. However, while the other Scottish cities received multiple Green Flag Awards, Glasgow, which boasts around 40 parks, was only the recipient of one.
The Botanic Gardens in the west end was Glasgow’s only winner, receiving the award for the 14th consecutive year. In 2023, Glasgow received 4 awards in total with Linn Park Wildlife Trail Southern Necropolis and Overnewton Park, all of which have been managed by ‘Friends of’ volunteer groups.
READ MORE:
-
Glasgow union workers slam council over neglected parks and dangerous hogweed spread
-
'Our parks have been allowed to decay in the name of biodiversity'
Glasgow city council said: “In line with national guidance and local authorities across the country, our approach to ground maintenance has changed as we respond to the challenge of climate change.
“Parks and open spaces across the city continue to receive a regular grass-cutting service during the growing season.
“But we are increasingly leaving plots to grow naturally to help support local ecosystems and biodiversity.
“This approach ensures better habitats for a wide range of pollinators and small mammals but also helps to increase the carbon stored in soils and mitigate against flooding.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here