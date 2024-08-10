John McArthur, GMB Scotland parks convenor at Glasgow City Council, said that ‘bio-diversity’ is being used as an excuse for overgrown and neglected parks across the city.

The union has warned that dangerous plants, such as giant hogweed – which can cause painful blisters – are now appearing in public spaces due to the lack of maintenance.

But the council has defended its policy, insisting that hogweed is being kept under control, and that overgrown areas are part of its strategy to respond to climate change and threats to insect populations.

Visitors to Glasgow Parks will have noticed overgrown areas increasing in recent years, while volunteers have taken on the duties of cut-back council staff.

The concern comes only weeks after Keep Scotland Beautiful announced its annual Green Flag awards for the country’s best-kept parks.

The city of Edinburgh received 35 awards, while Aberdeen and Dundee both received eight respectively. However, while the other Scottish cities received multiple Green Flag Awards, Glasgow, which boasts around 40 parks, was only the recipient of one.

The Botanic Gardens in the west end was Glasgow’s only winner, receiving the award for the 14th consecutive year. In 2023, Glasgow received 4 awards in total with Linn Park Wildlife Trail Southern Necropolis and Overnewton Park, all of which have been managed by ‘Friends of’ volunteer groups.

Glasgow city council said: “In line with national guidance and local authorities across the country, our approach to ground maintenance has changed as we respond to the challenge of climate change.

“Parks and open spaces across the city continue to receive a regular grass-cutting service during the growing season.

“But we are increasingly leaving plots to grow naturally to help support local ecosystems and biodiversity.

“This approach ensures better habitats for a wide range of pollinators and small mammals but also helps to increase the carbon stored in soils and mitigate against flooding.