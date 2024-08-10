The catchphrase from England’s nationwide riots could also be heard across Glasgow these last few days. Would it all “kick off”, or “what do you think will happen if it “kicks off”? Would it “kick off” in the city centre or on the south-side neighbourhoods where the city’s Asian community mainly resides?

By tea-time yesterday it had not “kicked off”. Rather, Glasgow had shown how to absorb and celebrate its racial, ethnic, political and religious identities.

In George Square, a 500-strong crowd had gathered late in the morning as part of a National day of protest to “Stop the Far Right”. They were faced by a pocket of far right-looking counter-protesters, whose hearts didn’t really seem to be in it.

“No to Immigration”, they might have been shouting or some other such ethnocentric imprecation, but who knew? It was windy in the city centre yesterday and there weren’t enough of them to make whatever they seemed to be shouting heard.

Think what you will of Glasgow’s calloused gendarmerie, but they rarely over-react when previously there have been signs of civic disruption. On the scale of riotous behaviour this one would probably have struggled to reach the ‘naughty’ level. Father Ted’s “down with this sort of thing” protest was more menacing.

At the top of Buchanan Street around 1pm the usual throng of pro-Palestine supporters were chanting about rivers and seas and condemning Israel for its “ethnic supremacism”. This was about as heated as it got.

Suddenly, amidst the Palestinian greens, reds and blacks a dash of red, white and blue belonging to small detachment of Rangers supporters making their way down to Central Station, en route to Hampden Park to see their team. Was this wise? But they passed right through the middle of the Palestinian supporters with nary an eyebrow raised or even a sidelong glance. It could have been a teddy bears’ picnic.

Earlier, black-clad Irish Republicans had paraded past George Square, but this too proceeded unimpeded. In the middle of Buchanan Street, the Friends of Israel, had pitched their stall, proclaiming peace upon all in the Middle East and reminding people of the 116 or so Israeli hostages still held captive by Hamas.

Sammi and Vicci, who’ve been organising the stall for several years, have encountered occasional bursts of unpleasantness since the Gaza conflict started, but when I checked in on them yesterday it was all calm as they handed out home-made gingerbread to passers-by. Their little tented redoubt is now flanked on either side by Palestinian activists but they’ve all found a way to co-exist.

The two police officers halfway up the street were not expecting anything to “kick off” either. “We’ve had no information or special guidance suggesting anything different,” said one. “It’s been peaceful all day and everyone seems to be in good spirits.”

Some of those untutored in Glasgow’s ways might have been nervous at all these groups passing through the same spaces yesterday: the anti-fascists; the hard-right massiv; the republicans, the Rangers supporters and the Glasgow Jewish contingent. Those of us who feel the heartbeat of this city knew there was little to fear.

Glasgow will never be a Xanadu of peace, tranquillity and fraternal bonhomie. Yet, its citizens know when it’s best to keep the heid and observe the best of order. Yesterday was one of those times.