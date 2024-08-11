A giant tunnel over a kilometer long has been completed as part of work towards building a major new hydro energy storage facility.
The tunnel towards the proposed underground powerhouse is a key stage in the £100 million pumped storage hydropower plant that would almost double the UK's existing electricity storage capacity.
The proposed Coire Glas project at Loch Lochy in the Great Glen would have an installed capacity of 1,300 megawatts (MW) and be capable of delivering 30 gigawatt hours (GWh) of long-duration electricity storage.
It would provide renewable power for three million homes for up to 24 hours, and be the largest UK hydropower energy site in the UK for 40 years.
Pumped storage hydropower projects work by using the flow of water between reservoirs and lochs to drive turbines.
SSE Renewables said the tunnel will allow the project team to gather accurate information on the geological conditions to inform the detailed design for the main works.
Scottish green energy firm secures largest hydrogen power deal in its history
Hydrogen power specialist Logan Energy has won a multi-million pound contract to fuel a fleet of zero emission buses in the Czech Republic.
Read Kristy Dorsey's story here
Edinburgh-based Logan will supply equipment to a Czech Republic contractor, ČEZ ESCO, that will see ten hydrogen buses carrying passengers around the town of Mníšek pod Brdy, located 20 miles south-west of Prague, by the end of 2025. Using hydrogen produced via hydroelectric power, it is the country's largest hydrogen project.
Edinburgh-based Logan Energy will engineer, manufacture, supply and maintain the complete package of equipment for the project. This includes electrolysers to convert municipal water into hydrogen, storage tanks, compressors, fuelling system and key turnkey contractor services.
