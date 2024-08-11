Scots have been warned to prepare for thunderstorms with rain and lightning forecast to cross the country.
The Met Office has issued a weather alert for the whole of Scotland, beginning in the early hours of Monday morning and lasting until lunchtime.
It covers Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde regions.
Forecasters warned there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
There is also the possibility some communities could become temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
Spray and sudden flooding may lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
Travellers could face delays and cancellations to train and bus services.
The Met Office said: "Thunderstorms are expected to develop over western parts of the UK and move northeast during the second half of Sunday night becoming organised into Monday morning.
"Although not all parts of the warning area are expected to see them, an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds.”
