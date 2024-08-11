From 11am, another 1,400 Kiltwalkers set off on a 4-mile Wee Wander from scenic Castle Green in Broughty Ferry to the finish line.

Kiltwalk CEO, Paul Cooney, said: “We are so happy with the incredible response to this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk.

“We have 500 more walkers than last year supporting more charities than ever and are on course to raise even more than last year’s impressive £630,000.

“We say a big thank you to every single Kiltwalk hero who trained and walked today to raise vital funds for their special causes.

“Kiltwalk is unique. Every single penny, every pound raised goes to the charities nominated by the walkers. We would like to thank Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation for underwriting Kiltwalk, allowing Scotland’s charities to benefit. We would also like to thank The Northwood Charitable Trust here in the City of Discovery for generously helping us to stage such a special and popular Kiltwalk today.”

Kiltwalkers have raised thousands for charity (Image: Kiltwalk)

Pit stops along the event route offered delicious snacks from Kiltwalk’s Official Supermarket partner Lidl and encouragement from a range of charities including Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), Archie Foundation, Children’s Hospice’s Across Scotland (CHAS) and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

North Scotland Community & Events Fundraiser for SAMH, David Loumgair said:

“The SAMH team loved every minute of our day at Dundee Kiltwalk 2024. We were grateful to have an incredible 80 Kiltwalkers who took part in support of SAMH, and it was really moving to spend time with them at our pit stop and hear their stories about why they've chosen to raise much-needed funds for Scotland’s mental health.

“It’s also a great reminder that being physically active is a powerful way to support our mental wellbeing. From everyone at SAMH, we'd love to extend a huge thank you to each of our supporters - the need for our life-changing services continues to grow and your support is helping us transform lives.”

Dundee Kiltwalkers who registered and fundraised are in with a chance of winning a car worth £30,000 thanks to headline sponsor Arnold Clark.

Eddie Hawthorne, Chief Executive and Group Managing Director, Arnold Clark, said:

“Kiltwalk makes such a huge difference to communities across Scotland and we’re delighted to lend our support to such a fantastic event. It’s great to see even more walkers taking on the challenge in Dundee this year, including many of our employees – everyone should be very proud of their involvement and the profound impact their fundraising will have. We’re also excited to reward one lucky Kiltwalker with the chance to win any car up to a value of £30,000! Good luck everyone.”

Colourful kiltwalkers (Image: Kiltwalk)

Royal Bank of Scotland, Headline Sponsor of Kiltwalk and Partner of Team GB at the Paris Olympics, helped ensure all finish line meals were served in compostable pots, and all rubbish fully recycled and reused, with nothing going to landfill.

Judith Cruickshank, Chair, One Bank Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The Dundee Kiltwalk is one of the city’s greatest community events and once again, Royal Bank of Scotland is delighted to be part of it.

“Whether volunteering, fundraising or donating, colleagues across Scotland join thousands of others who get involved in an activity which benefits groups and charities across the country.

“We wish everyone the very best of luck”.

The Kiltwalk Village at Slessor Gardens ensured weary walkers were treated to hot food, live music and highland dancing. And Gold sponsor Johnston Carmichael provided another stand-out moment when they arranged a surprise visit from Tartan clad stilt walkers who were a big hit with the Dundee crowd.