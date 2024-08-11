A record-breaking 4,200 walkers stepped out on Sunday to take part in Dundee’s biggest ever Kiltwalk..
Thousands set off from St Andrews West Sands this morning near the first tee at the Old Course, heading 20 miles up the coast and over the Tay Bridge to Slessor Gardens in the heart of Dundee.
From 11am, another 1,400 Kiltwalkers set off on a 4-mile Wee Wander from scenic Castle Green in Broughty Ferry to the finish line.
Kiltwalk CEO, Paul Cooney, said: “We are so happy with the incredible response to this year’s Dundee Kiltwalk.
“We have 500 more walkers than last year supporting more charities than ever and are on course to raise even more than last year’s impressive £630,000.
“We say a big thank you to every single Kiltwalk hero who trained and walked today to raise vital funds for their special causes.
“Kiltwalk is unique. Every single penny, every pound raised goes to the charities nominated by the walkers. We would like to thank Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation for underwriting Kiltwalk, allowing Scotland’s charities to benefit. We would also like to thank The Northwood Charitable Trust here in the City of Discovery for generously helping us to stage such a special and popular Kiltwalk today.”
Pit stops along the event route offered delicious snacks from Kiltwalk’s Official Supermarket partner Lidl and encouragement from a range of charities including Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), Archie Foundation, Children’s Hospice’s Across Scotland (CHAS) and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.
North Scotland Community & Events Fundraiser for SAMH, David Loumgair said:
“The SAMH team loved every minute of our day at Dundee Kiltwalk 2024. We were grateful to have an incredible 80 Kiltwalkers who took part in support of SAMH, and it was really moving to spend time with them at our pit stop and hear their stories about why they've chosen to raise much-needed funds for Scotland’s mental health.
“It’s also a great reminder that being physically active is a powerful way to support our mental wellbeing. From everyone at SAMH, we'd love to extend a huge thank you to each of our supporters - the need for our life-changing services continues to grow and your support is helping us transform lives.”
READ MORE:
-
-
Kiltwalk heroes step up to achieve record-breaking Glasgow event
Dundee Kiltwalkers who registered and fundraised are in with a chance of winning a car worth £30,000 thanks to headline sponsor Arnold Clark.
Eddie Hawthorne, Chief Executive and Group Managing Director, Arnold Clark, said:
“Kiltwalk makes such a huge difference to communities across Scotland and we’re delighted to lend our support to such a fantastic event. It’s great to see even more walkers taking on the challenge in Dundee this year, including many of our employees – everyone should be very proud of their involvement and the profound impact their fundraising will have. We’re also excited to reward one lucky Kiltwalker with the chance to win any car up to a value of £30,000! Good luck everyone.”
Royal Bank of Scotland, Headline Sponsor of Kiltwalk and Partner of Team GB at the Paris Olympics, helped ensure all finish line meals were served in compostable pots, and all rubbish fully recycled and reused, with nothing going to landfill.
Judith Cruickshank, Chair, One Bank Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The Dundee Kiltwalk is one of the city’s greatest community events and once again, Royal Bank of Scotland is delighted to be part of it.
“Whether volunteering, fundraising or donating, colleagues across Scotland join thousands of others who get involved in an activity which benefits groups and charities across the country.
“We wish everyone the very best of luck”.
The Kiltwalk Village at Slessor Gardens ensured weary walkers were treated to hot food, live music and highland dancing. And Gold sponsor Johnston Carmichael provided another stand-out moment when they arranged a surprise visit from Tartan clad stilt walkers who were a big hit with the Dundee crowd.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here