Scottish Labour believes long NHS waiting lists contributed to the rise, highlighting figures suggesting a third of all hip and knee arthroplasty operations performed last year were done privately.

Elsewhere, new figures obtained by the party using Freedom of Information requests showed at least 36,818 Scots have opted to leave NHS dentists and pay for private dental care since 2019.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said: “The SNP can boast all they want about protecting the NHS, but in reality it has presided over the birth of a two-tier health system in Scotland where the price of poverty is pain.

“With nearly one in six Scots on an NHS waiting list, it’s no surprise that Scots who can afford to are handing over money to escape pain.

“But for those who can’t raid their savings, the only other option is to take on debt or live with rotting teeth or agonising joint pain.

“Everyone in society benefits when patients can be treated quickly and get back to participating in their communities.

“A Scottish Labour government will stop the talking and get the NHS back on the road to recovery so patients are treated quickly no matter how much money they’ve got.”

SNP Westminster health spokesman Seamus Logan MP said: “The SNP government is investing record amounts in Scotland’s NHS, which is the best-performing in the UK and has more GPs, doctors, nurses and midwives per person than other parts of the UK.

“As Wes Streeting admitted, all roads lead back to Westminster, which is why it’s total hypocrisy for Jackie Baillie to slam Scotland’s health service when the Labour Party government is imposing deep cuts to public services from Westminster.

“Instead of imposing more austerity cuts, the Labour government must back SNP calls for an additional £16 billion investment in the NHS to cut waiting times and improve services.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to improve services for those living with chronic painful conditions.

“The latest stats show arthroplasty (joint replacement) operations continue to improve towards pre-pandemic levels.

“We know that many patients still face unacceptable long waits – that is why our initial extra investment of £30 million is targeting reductions to national backlogs that built up through the pandemic.

“This is all part of our programme to tackle waiting times, including waiting lists for orthopaedic treatment, and is supporting targeted action across a number of specialties.

“We are also improving access to NHS dentistry, and have implemented significant NHS dental payment reform following extensive discussion with the sector.”