A man has been injured after a serious assault in Whitburn that was carried out by a gang of three.
Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 5.45pm on Friday, August 9 on Park Lane with the 44-year-old victim taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers are now looking for details about the three men who have been reported to be involved in the assault with all three being described as a white male.
The first of those is said to have been of heavy build, at around 5ft 8in with short grey hair, wearing blue jeans and a blue top.
The second is around 40-years-old, 5ft 10in with short dark hair and wearing dark clothing while the third is shorter at 5ft 6in, in his 30s and of slim build.
Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to contact police.
“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2893 of 9 August, 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
