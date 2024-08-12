A gas leak has caused a line to Edinburgh Waverley to be closed with no timescale on when it will be reopened.

The gas leak is near the Livingston North station and SGN have been working to resolve the issue overnight. The gas escape is coming from a pipeline along the Moss Wood footpath in Knightsridge, Livingston and they immediately closed the Livingston North and Uphall stations.

Since then, Network Rail Scotland also confirmed they had to shut the line between Bathgate and Edinburgh Waverley which has caused delays at the station in the capital.

It meant rush hour services were affected, although ScotRail say there is little disruption between Scotland’s two main cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow at this stage.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted: “Due to a gas leak near Livingston North, we’ve had to close the railway between Bathgate and Edinburgh Waverley.

“@SGNgas working to repair the leak, but we don’t have a timescale for the line to reopen. We’ll share another update at 10 am.”

ScotRail added: Due to a gas leak near Livingston North, @NetworkRailSCOT have had to close the railway between Bathgate and Edinburgh Waverley.

“We have buses running between Bathgate and Edinburgh Park in both directions. We have ticket acceptance in place with Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.”