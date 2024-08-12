Since then, Network Rail Scotland also confirmed they had to shut the line between Bathgate and Edinburgh Waverley which has caused delays at the station in the capital.

It meant rush hour services were affected, although ScotRail say there is little disruption between Scotland’s two main cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow at this stage.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted: “Due to a gas leak near Livingston North, we’ve had to close the railway between Bathgate and Edinburgh Waverley.

“@SGNgas working to repair the leak, but we don’t have a timescale for the line to reopen. We’ll share another update at 10 am.”

ScotRail added: Due to a gas leak near Livingston North, @NetworkRailSCOT have had to close the railway between Bathgate and Edinburgh Waverley.

“We have buses running between Bathgate and Edinburgh Park in both directions. We have ticket acceptance in place with Edinburgh Trams between Edinburgh and Edinburgh Park.”