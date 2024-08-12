Burger King UK today highlighted a raft of openings, including new restaurants in Scotland, as it unveiled a 30% surge in total annual revenues to £381.8 million last year and revealed it had bounced back into operating profit.
It reported a 3% rise in sales on a “like-for-like basis”, adjusting the figures to remove the impact of value-added tax relief in place in the first three months of 2022.
Burger King UK said it had achieved “strong profitable growth”, with operating profit of £13.4 million “due to revenue growth from existing estate and new restaurants, together with good cost management”. This compared with a loss of £20.7m in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation improved to £23.3m in 2023 from £15.1m in the prior year.
READ MORE: A 'very varied journey' into property development
The chain highlighted its opening of 18 new Burger King UK-owned restaurants around the UK, including “drive thru” locations at Barrhead in East Renfrewshire and Kirkcaldy in Fife.
Burger King UK flagged “resilient” trading in the first half of this year.
It also noted it had "completed the full integration of 74 Burger King UK restaurants" following the acquisition of Karali Group in September 2022.
Burger King UK noted that, at of June 30 this year, it operated 561 restaurants, 285 of which are directly owned with the remainder sub-franchises. The business employs around 6,000 people.
Chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said: “We have seen a resilient trading performance in the first half of 2024, with total sales growth of 5% split equally between the existing estate and contribution from new site openings.
READ MORE: Negativity stalks CalMac ferries shipyard Ferguson Marine
“This was also supported by a significant improvement in profitability from a strong operational cost focus. Looking ahead, we are excited about our ambitious expansion plans and the continued growth of our digital and delivery services, supported by good cost management and a robust pipeline of new openings."
Burger King UK noted it had received an additional £35m of funding from its majority shareholder, private equity outfit Bridgepoint, during 2023.
READ MORE: Kate Forbes says economic growth crucial, sees Brexit 'conspiracy of silence'
The chain said: “Despite continued macroeconomic challenges, Burger King UK continued to trade resiliently, leveraging new store openings and integration of the Karali business acquired in September 2022 to progress the business’ rapid expansion in the UK.”
Burger King first entered the UK market in 1976. Burger King UK was established in 2017 through Bridgepoint’s simultaneous acquisition of the master franchise agreement in the UK, and an initial 74 Burger King restaurants to directly own and manage.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here