A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash in Musselburgh.
The male motorcyclist, 33, was riding an orange KTM motorbike when it was involved in a crash with a blue Audi Q3 car on Newhailes Road at about 7.15pm on Saturday evening.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
The driver and passenger in the Audi were not injured.
Police said that shortly before the crash the 33-year-old was seen riding “in tandem” with another motorcyclist heading west on Newhailes Road towards Edinburgh, and they are keen to trace the second motorcyclist.
The road was closed following the incident, and re-opened at about 11.30pm.
Police Sergeant Grant Hastie of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries into the full set of circumstances of what happened is underway.
“The orange KTM motorbike was seen shortly before the crash riding in tandem with another motorbike riding westbound on Newhailes Road towards Edinburgh.
“We are keen to trace the second motorcyclist, he or she may be able to assist with our inquiries into the crash.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road re-opened around 11.30pm.
“I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision.”
Police Scotland are asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 3262 of Saturday August 10, 2024.
