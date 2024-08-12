Family-owned Dunns Food and Drinks has appointed "chef to the stars" Donnie Munro to its executive team as part of an overall programme of investment to extend its market share as it approaches its 150th year in business.
The Blantyre-based company has expanded its sales division with the appointment of five new food business development managers, including that of Mr Munro as executive development chef. A member of the Masterchefs of Great Britain, Mr Munro has catered to celebrities such as Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Billy Connolly, and Lenny Henry, as well as royalty.
“We are thrilled to welcome Donnie to the Dunns family,” managing director Jim Rowan said. “His expertise and passion for food will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our offerings and support our customers.”
Dunns has also refreshed its brand identity with a modern logo and a new fleet of vehicles to strengthen its brand presence.
“Our rebrand is more than just a new logo and look; it signifies a new chapter for Dunns,” Mr Rowan said.
“We wanted to create a brand identity that reflects our rich heritage while also representing the dynamic and forward-thinking company we are today. Our new look embodies our commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers.”
The company said it has also invested £1.5 million in eco-friendly initiatives including a £1m energy-efficient CO2 freezer, solar panels, and LED lighting, bringing Dunns closer to its long-term Net Zero goals.
"Sustainability is at the heart of our business," operations director Julie Dunn said.
"We are proud to be a family-owned company with a rich history, and we are committed to ensuring Dunns remains a thriving force in the Scottish hospitality industry for generations to come. These investments are a testament to our dedication to both our people and the planet."
