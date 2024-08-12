First Minister John Swinney has hailed the “amazing achievements” of Scottish athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying they had “done themselves and their country proud”.
Speaking ahead of the Games’ closing ceremony last night, Mr Swinney said the Scottish members of Team GB had been “outstanding” as athletes and ambassadors for their sports, and that they were an inspiration to young people.
He gave a special mention to swimmer Duncan Scott, whose two medals at this year’s Games saw him become Scotland’s most decorated Olympian.
He also said the games would be remembered for being “the final curtain” on the career of tennis star Andy Murray.
Mr Swinney said: “Competing on the world stage amongst some of the best sporting talent on the planet is a tremendous honour, and I know the whole nation is with me in congratulating our Scottish athletes who have made an enormous contribution to Team GB’s success at these Games.
“These athletes have all been outstanding in their performances and as ambassadors for their sport, and will inspire many young people to become more active in their lives.
Andy Murray played his last professional tennis match at the Paris Olympics.
“These games have seen amazing achievements, including Duncan Scott becoming Scotland’s most decorated Olympian, and will be remembered for being the final curtain on the remarkable career of Scotland’s greatest ever sportsman, Andy Murray.
“All of our athletes have excelled themselves and done themselves and their country proud.
“I hope they are able to celebrate with their friends, family and the public in the coming days.”
Scottish athletes competing either individually or in team events secured 13 medals out of a Team GB total of 65, including three gold medals, four silver and six bronze.
Several Scots also broke records in their events, with new British records set by Josh Kerr in the 1500m and Jack Carlin in the cycling team sprint, while Keanna MacInnes set a new Scottish record in the 100m butterfly.
Almost two thirds of the Scottish athletes selected for Team GB were female, including long-distance runner Eilish McColgan, who became the first Scottish four-time track and field Olympian reaching the 10,000m women's final with fellow Scot Megan Keith, pictured above after completing the race.
Forbes Dunlop, chief executive of national sport agency sportscotland, said Scottish athletes had “once again delivered on the biggest stage”.
“There have been consistently strong performances from Scottish athletes at the highest level for a number of years now across a range of sports, demonstrating that Scotland’s approach to developing a pathway to performance sport is paying off.
“That success is down to years of hard work and commitment from the athletes, their coaches and their wider support teams including Scottish Governing Bodies of Sport and the sportscotland institute of sport.
“Ensuring Scotland’s athletes are ready to compete with the best is a real team effort and we are proud to play our part in that.”
Gold medals in either individual or team events were won by Duncan Scott (swimming), Scott Brash (equestrian) and Sholto Carnegie (rowing).
Silver medals in individual or team events were won by Duncan Scott (swimming), Jack Carlin (cycling), Josh Kerr (running) and Neah Evans (cycling).
Meanwhile bronze medals were secured by Beth Potter (triathlon, two), Rowan McKellar (rowing), Nicole Yeargin (swimming, two) and Jack Carlin (cycling).
