A search was started to find him and Police have confirmed they have found a body on Sunday afternoon, although formal identification is yet to take place.

There are no suspicious circumstances around the death and they confirmed his family had been made aware of the discovery.

A statement said: “Around 4.10pm on Sunday, 11 August, the body of a man was found in a wooded area in Castlemilk.

“Formal identification yet to take place but the family of Mark Coldwell, reported missing from Castlemilk, have been made aware. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”