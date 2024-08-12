Patients who can receive the drug must have already had two lines of treatment.

The SMC also accepted etranacogene dezaparvovec, known by the brand Hemgenix, for treating adults with haemophilia B, a bleeding disorder.

The medicine was approved on an interim basis while further evidence on its effectiveness is gathered.

The SMC will review the evidence at a later date and decide on its availability with NHS Scotland.

SMC chair, Dr Scott Muir, said: “We are pleased to be able to accept these medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

“Etranacogene dezaparvovec is an innovative gene therapy medicine which offers a one-off treatment for patients.

“The clinical evidence is promising but the long-term effectiveness is still uncertain. The committee look forward to reviewing the updated evidence when available to ensure that this treatment offers good value to patients in NHS Scotland.

“Trifluridine/tipiracil, used together with bevacizumab, offers another treatment option for patients with advanced bowel cancer who have already received two lines of treatment.”