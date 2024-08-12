A crash on the B914 road in Fife has resulted in the deaths of the car’s occupants, with police yet to confirm how many people were involved.

Officers are appealing for information following the incident on the Kelty to Saline road at Blairadam at around 8.50pm on Sunday, August 11. The crash involved a white Mercedes AMG C43 travelling towards Kelty.

It left the road and emergency services attended with the occupants pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed since for crash investigation work and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Inspector James Henry of Fife road policing said: “An investigation is underway and we are appealing for information that could assist with our enquiries.

“If you were in the area at the time then please get in touch, particularly if you have dash-cam footage that could help.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3497 of Sunday, 11 August, 2024.