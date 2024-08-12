As we look to the future and continue our journey towards a net zero UK, join an audience of industry leaders at OEUK Conference 2024 – Powering Our Energy Future: Secure, Sustainable, Skilled.
With bp celebrating 60 years in the North Sea, the company will be principal sponsor of the event, which takes place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Tuesday, September 17.
The conference will bring world-class firms and experts together to collaborate and discuss the UK’s energy future.
The UK’s oil and gas industry has powered the economy for over 60 years – and there is an opportunity for the offshore energy industry to continue expanding for decades to come, supporting UK skills and delivering secure supplies of energy.
This year’s conference has a special focus on these areas, all of which are key components of OEUK’s industry manifesto.
OEUK is asking policymakers in the new government to choose a homegrown energy transition to make the most of our domestic industry and skilled people as we journey to net zero.
The action-packed conference agenda comprises a mixture of plenary and parallel sessions allowing you to tailor your event programme as you wish.
You will have the opportunity to hear from expert speakers and panellists including Doris Reiter (bp), Neil McCulloch (Spirit Energy), Laura Jarvie (Cerulean Winds), Bob Sanguinetti (Port of Aberdeen) and many more representing a range of organisations working across the UK offshore energy sector.
Raise your company profile by sponsoring or exhibiting at the event, which has been developed to appeal to a broad audience from across the UK.
Attending the conference will also offer you the opportunity to:
- Align your company with this key industry event and promote your messages to a targeted audience of decision makers.
- Hear from key industry leaders, government representatives, specialists and regulators.
- Network with over 350 industry colleagues in-person.
- Explore a wide range of conference exhibitors.
- Share your views on topics affecting the industry.
- Exhibition – an ideal way to showcase your brand through either SME marketplace, space-only or shell scheme packages.
Register now at oeukconference.co.uk
