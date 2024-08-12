Starbucks has also confirmed that it will be opening within Thistles in the 3,000 sq. ft unit previously occupied by Carphone Warehouse – the first city centre location for the brand in Stirling. Starbucks is aiming to open in Autumn 2024.

Scoop, asset managers for Thistles, report that there are other potential lettings being progressed with a combination of national and local retailers; a number of retailers have also re-committed to Stirling having agreed lease extensions or renewals including Schuh, CeX, Perfume Shop, Clarks and Fat Face.

As part of ongoing improvement plans, the centre has also invested in excess of £3.5 million to bring the Thistles car park back into operational use; the car park has been closed since lock-down.

Works include resurfacing and redecoration and the introduction of energy efficient lighting, a new air extraction system and a new fire detection system. Work is currently ongoing and the car park is due to open before Christmas, creating additional city centre car parking spaces.

Mark Hewett, director at Scoop, said: “We’re delighted to welcome both H&M and Starbucks to Thistles, Stirling. These popular brands have committed to long-term contracts, cementing their commitment to the city and will generate local jobs.

"Footfall at Thistles is currently running ahead of last year’s figures and these new additions should serve to increase footfall further. Both brands are a great addition to the range of retailers already available at Thistles, Stirling and we know they will prove popular with shoppers.”

Darren King, UK Store Development Director, said: "Starbucks is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, supporting local regeneration and growth, as well as bringing the iconic Starbucks experience to a wider audience.

"We're excited to open a new store in Thistles and we look forward to welcoming the local community very soon."

To find out more about Thistles’ retail and food offerings visit www.thistlesstirling.com