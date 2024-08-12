Thistles, the popular shopping centre situated in the heart of Stirling, has revealed that H&M will return to the centre and will occupy part of the former Debenhams unit.
The 16,390 sq. ft store will open in Spring 2025 offering menswear, womenswear and kidswear. The store will be adjacent to Next and will represent the return of H&M to Stirling after an absence of five years. Works to create the new store are now underway with regional builders, Dickie & Moore, appointed as contractor.
Starbucks has also confirmed that it will be opening within Thistles in the 3,000 sq. ft unit previously occupied by Carphone Warehouse – the first city centre location for the brand in Stirling. Starbucks is aiming to open in Autumn 2024.
Scoop, asset managers for Thistles, report that there are other potential lettings being progressed with a combination of national and local retailers; a number of retailers have also re-committed to Stirling having agreed lease extensions or renewals including Schuh, CeX, Perfume Shop, Clarks and Fat Face.
READ MORE: Major new Scottish openings hailed by burger giant
As part of ongoing improvement plans, the centre has also invested in excess of £3.5 million to bring the Thistles car park back into operational use; the car park has been closed since lock-down.
Works include resurfacing and redecoration and the introduction of energy efficient lighting, a new air extraction system and a new fire detection system. Work is currently ongoing and the car park is due to open before Christmas, creating additional city centre car parking spaces.
Mark Hewett, director at Scoop, said: “We’re delighted to welcome both H&M and Starbucks to Thistles, Stirling. These popular brands have committed to long-term contracts, cementing their commitment to the city and will generate local jobs.
"Footfall at Thistles is currently running ahead of last year’s figures and these new additions should serve to increase footfall further. Both brands are a great addition to the range of retailers already available at Thistles, Stirling and we know they will prove popular with shoppers.”
Darren King, UK Store Development Director, said: "Starbucks is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, supporting local regeneration and growth, as well as bringing the iconic Starbucks experience to a wider audience.
"We're excited to open a new store in Thistles and we look forward to welcoming the local community very soon."
To find out more about Thistles’ retail and food offerings visit www.thistlesstirling.com
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here