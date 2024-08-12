Firefighters remain on the scene at Grampian view. They were called out to the area at around 10 am on Monday to reports of a dwelling fire.

The family who live in the house have not spoken, but reports say they escaped unharmed from the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 10am on Monday, 12 August, to reports of a dwelling fire following a lightning strike on Grampian View, Aviemore.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a height vehicle, and firefighters remain on the scene.

“There were no reported casualties.”

Locals on an Aviemore and Spey Valley community page posted on social media expressing their support for the family.

One person wrote: “This is so unlucky and sad for those homeowners. The main thing is everyone is safe, my heart goes out to them.”

Another wrote: “The unbelievable power of nature! Glad all are ok but hope that the family reach out if they need anything and the community can support.”

Pictures taken at the scene show the aftermath of the fire, and the damage caused by the blaze as local firefighters continue to extinguish the last of it.

One picture shows the roof of the property collapsed, while another shows firefighters using a high-reach appliance to pour water onto the roof from above.

The incident happened during the same time as a 12-hour Met Office warning for thunderstorms that covered all of Scotland.

Experts say they recorded more than 5,000 lightning strikes in the UK over the last 24 hours, most of which are believed to of hit area in Scotland and the north.