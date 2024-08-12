A popular bar and restaurant in Inverclyde has announced it will be closing with immediate effect.
The Carriages Bar and Restaurant in Kilmacolm announced the new this morning on social media.
The venue, which won Scotland’s Gastro Pub of the Year in 2022 said the decision to close with immediate effect was not ‘made lightly’ and was with ‘immense regret’.
The owners said the closure was due to current ‘trading conditions’.
The statement said: “It is with immense regret that we have to announce the closure of Carriages.
“The decision to close the venue with immediate effect has not been made lightly but we consider it to be the most sensible course of action, given current trading conditions.”
“We would firstly like to thank all of our great staff.
“They have been a great crew to work with and, whatever happens, we wish them all of the very best for the future.
“However, our biggest thank you must go to all of our loyal customers (you know who you are!!). You have supported us through some very challenging times over the last five years. It has been a pleasure serving you all.
The Carriages post on social media said that many of their staff would be moving to the owner's sister pub The Fox and Hounds, in the village of Houston.
The post continued: “Many of our staff will be continuing to work for us at the Fox & Hounds.
“We must emphasise that this decision to close does not impact the Fox & Hounds which will continue to be the "Heart of Houston".
“All gift tokens and points cards will be honoured at the Fox and Hounds which will be delighted to welcome you.”
Many loyal customers took to social media to express their disappointment in the bar and restaurant closing.
One person wrote: “It was so busy on Saturday when we were in for a meal and we use it at least one day a week for coffees/lunch.
“It feels like a selfish call as Houston has other pubs and Kilmacolm is once again left with no pub.”
Another wrote: “Sat in the beer garden yesterday. The sun was shining and we were just talking about how lucky we are to live in Kilmacolm and to have a good pub to go to.
“My Canadian cousins were commenting on how they don’t have anywhere like it where they live. I will miss this place and living in Kilmacolm without a pub makes it a poorer place to be.
“Also, my dog will be distraught; his favourite place.”
