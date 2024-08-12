Developed for candidates who are looking to gain first-hand experience within some of the world's most renowned establishments, the programme offers an “exceptional culinary education for the next generation of cheffing talent”.

Pictured: Last year's scholarship winners Rachel Bremner and Darren Seggie (Image: Supplied)

This year, successful applicants will be asked to showcase their creativity and expertise by designing an autumnal sharing dish for four people, made from a short saddle of Scotch lamb.

Those awarded a Finals Day place will be asked to recreate the recipe in real-time for an all-star panel of judges, along with some other culinary challenges which will be revealed on the day.

Lead judge, Stephen McLaughlin, head chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, will be joined by fellow two Michelin-starred chef patrons, Tom Kerridge of the Hand and Flowers and Sat Bains at Restaurant Sat Bains.

Gary Maclean, the Winner of MasterChef: The Professionals and National Chef of Scotland, will also be judging the candidates on their performance.

Up to six chefs will then be chosen to take part in the Grand Final, a skills test on Wednesday, November 27 at Perth College UHI, followed by a presentation to the winner at The Gleneagles Hotel.

Pictured: Stephen McLaughlin, head chef at restaurant Andrew Fairlie (Image: Restaurant Andrew Fairlie)

Stephen McLaughlin said: “The Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is Scotland’s finest chef scholarship.

“It is a true chance to showcase your talent and passion, along with the opportunity to help yourself be guided and nurtured into being as good a chef as you want to be.”

As part of the initial application process, chefs must complete a form which can be found on the HIT Scotland website.

This asks them to share “what inspires them to be the best chef they can be” as well as their proudest career moment to date.

The winner of this year’s Andrew Fairlie Scholarship will be taken on a two-day educational trip to France with Grande Cuisine, gain hands-on experience at the two-star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, and undertake a stage at the three-star Core by Clare Smyth in London.

Held over two years, these educational experiences will “inform and inspire the scholar’s professional development and knowledge over a period of time”.

“The prizes for this year’s scholarship recipient are some of the best educational and development-driven learning experiences in the world,” Mr McLaughlin continued.

"Be mindful in your application to stay true to yourself and to pull from all your resources to make sure that your application is as polished as it can be.

“Only the very best applicants will make it to finals day.”

Pictured: The judges and winners of last year's competition (Image: Supplied)

Last year, joint winners Darren Seggie, lecturer of Culinary Arts at City of Glasgow College, and Rachel Bremner, commis pastry chef at The Balmoral, were selected for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advance their culinary horizons.

Alongside three other finalists, the winning duo was challenged to create a dish using potato as its star ingredient while incorporating Scottish dairy.

Mr Seggie made the bold choice to present a potato-based dessert of butter gold potato pudding and espuma, sourdough crumble and ice cream and caramel sauce.

Ms Bremner instead chose the savoury route with a potato and egg yolk ravioli, crispy potato skins and potato espuma that 'blew the judges away'.

With applications now open for this year’s competition, David Cochrane MBE, chief executive of HIT Scotland, added: “Applications for the 2024 Andrew Fairlie Scholarship are officially open, and with it, the chance for aspiring chefs in Scotland to advance their career and broaden their professional horizons.

“The scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for upcoming culinary talent to gain practical experience in the finest establishments and learn from the very best chefs the world has to offer. With so much at stake, applicants must give it their all to impress the judges.”

Applications for the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship, supported by HIT Scotland, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Perth College UHI and The Gleneagles Hotel, will close on Sunday, September 22.

For more information or to apply now, click here.