A business park on the southside of Glasgow billed as a “huge success story” has unfurled the for-sale flag.
Spiersbridge Business Park in Thornliebank, which spans 77,000 square feet of office and industrial space, has been brought to market at offers over £9.5 million. It comes nearly 20 years after its owners first conceived and began to develop and operate the site, which lies 10 miles from Glasgow city centre and around a mile from the M77 motorway.
The park comprises a business centre, a two-storey office building occupied by East Renfrewshire Council, and a number of industrial units, all of which are fully let. It produces a current annual rent receivable of around £839,000 per annum and, at £9.5m, equates to a capital rate of £123 per sq ft.
READ MORE: Jobs go as Scottish discount website Kooble collapses
The park is now being marketed by DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, alongside joint agent Lapsley McManus.
Jonathan McManus, a partner of agency at DM Hall said: “Spiersbridge Business Park is a huge success story, providing highly sought-after flexible business space on the southside of Glasgow and little over a mile from the M77. This investment is ideal for new owners seeking secure income.
“The current owners have built a strong product with a waiting list for the space within the estate from interested potential tenants.
“DM Hall and Lapsley McManus are seeking offers over £9.5m reflecting a yield of 8.28%.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here