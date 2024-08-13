The park comprises a business centre, a two-storey office building occupied by East Renfrewshire Council, and a number of industrial units, all of which are fully let. It produces a current annual rent receivable of around £839,000 per annum and, at £9.5m, equates to a capital rate of £123 per sq ft.

The park is now being marketed by DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, alongside joint agent Lapsley McManus.

Jonathan McManus, a partner of agency at DM Hall said: “Spiersbridge Business Park is a huge success story, providing highly sought-after flexible business space on the southside of Glasgow and little over a mile from the M77. This investment is ideal for new owners seeking secure income.

“The current owners have built a strong product with a waiting list for the space within the estate from interested potential tenants.

“DM Hall and Lapsley McManus are seeking offers over £9.5m reflecting a yield of 8.28%.”