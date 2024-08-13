Two estate agents have launched a new company focusing on accessible homes.
Property experts Sarah Baum and Michael Connolly have joined forces to launch a business they claim is "Scotland’s first estate agency specialising in accessible homes".
Based in Edinburgh, Accessible Housing Scotland (AHS) will have a "specific focus on individuals with a range of accessibility requirements, whether due to age, hidden or physical disabilities, or other mobility needs".
AHS helps clients purchase, sell, or adapt homes to meet their specific requirements, "ensuring accessible housing is seamlessly integrated into the market".
Covering Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders, AHS said it will "reshape the way people sell, purchase, and modify homes to meet their specific needs".
It added that it aims to "redefine how accessible properties are marketed and perceived, emphasising their features as enhancements for a better living experience".
Ms Baum has 20 years of sector experience, from starting out in renovations to co-founding Ralph Hendrie Legal and more recently Monarch Legal in Scotland’s capital, where she was property director.
"We feel there is a gap in the market for affordable, accessible homes, and what we offer will be very helpful to people," she said.
Mr Connolly, formerly with McEwan Fraser Legal, Ralph Hendrie Legal, and Monarch Legal, has first-hand experience of family members facing physical accessibility issues and understands the challenges of finding appropriate accommodation.
"We have already spoken to lots of clients who are struggling to find the right kind of home, and it’s rewarding to be in a position to help them," he said.
"These homes don’t have to be carbon copies of each other just because they require accessibility enhancements; they can be modern, stylish and unique, enhancing independence for all. Each person’s requirements are personal to them, and our mission is to empower individuals to find their dream homes, regardless of mobility challenges."
Ms Baum also said: "We are here to chat with people, provide options, and help them from the start of the process to finish. To make things as simple and stress-free for the client as possible, we will arrange things face-to-face with the architects, planners, builders, etc., so the client doesn’t have to get involved in what can be a daunting prospect.
"AHS is passionate about creating accessible living spaces for our clients and is committed to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusive housing solutions. It’s by far the most exciting venture I have taken on."
