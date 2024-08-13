For the first time in a while, prime lambs dropped slightly at Ayr yesterday as they sold to an average of 300p/kg or £135/head and peaked at £171/head for a pen of Texels from Greenridge or 333p/kg for Texels from St Murray.

Leaner ewes came to less money but strong, heavy ewes still met with demand, and sold to £227 for a pure Texel from Humeston and tups peaked at £167 for a Border Leicester from Ditton. Blackies topped at £116/head for Mossend, and Cheviots sold to £121/head for Hemphill. Knockendon led the Scotch Mules at £145.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly to average 308p/kg and sold to 366p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks also met with slightly higher demand to average 278p/kg and sold to 282p/kg, again for a Limousin.

Black and white bullocks did even better, rising by 5p/kg to an average of 276p/kg and sold to 298p/kg for a Limousin cross. Cast beef and dairy cows averaged 195p/kg and 151p/kg respectively, while new season lambs, in line with elsewhere, saw a fall as they averaged 303p/kg and sold to 355p/kg or £192/head. Cast ewes also saw a drop as they averaged £105/head and sold to £295 for a Texel.

Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday averaged 280p/kg and sold to 325p/kg, a drop of 8p/kg on the week, while beef-bred bullocks rose slightly to an average of 286p/kg and sold to 318p/kg. Young bulls averaged 247p/kg and sold to 310p/kg, while cast beef and dairy cows sold to 276p/kg and 230p/kg respectively.

In line with this week’s trends, lambs dropped by 17p/kg to an average of 313p/kg and sold to 516p/kg or £222/head. Lowland ewes saw the biggest drop, falling by £26/head to an average of £131/head and sold to £315 for a Texel, but hill ewes did better by jumping £5/head to an average of £85, and sold to £188 for a Hill Mule.

All classes of cast cows met with a brisk trade at Longtown on Thursday, topping at £1,428 for an Angus from Kilnhill with others of the same breed selling to £1,377 for Potholm.

Simmentals peaked at £1,341 for Archerbreck, who also sold an Angus for £1,287, while Shorthorns sold to £1,239 for Meikle Whitriggs, and British Blues topped at £1,218 for Ryehills. Lambs averaged 311p/kg and peaked at 478p/kg for a Texel from Bogrie who also achieved the top price per head of £220. An enormous show of ewes and lambs sold to £310 for a Texel from Hazel Head, while Mule ewes and hill ewes sold to £188 and £150 respectively. And tups sold to £310/head for Texels from Achamore, Gigha.