A large-scale leisure complex in a Scottish town centre has been put on the market for sale.
The “substantial” 21,000-plus square feet property, comprising an established public house, bar, nightclub, also houses a further 784-capacity former nightclub.
The Scottish Business Agency said the building is "one of the most prominent pieces of real estate in Coatbridge".
Set on Main Street with permitted use of the adjacent car park, the business "has a strong trading history, with multiple revenue streams under one roof, ensuring stability and profitability".
SBA said: "The subjects occupy a prominent position on the south side of Main Street, opposite its junction with Dunbeth Road (B804) at the eastern end of the main pedestrianised shopping precinct serving Coatbridge town centre.
"The premises are in an area of mature and established commercial character, with a good range of town centre amenities in easy walking distance, although a number of retail operations have ceased trading such as The Quadrant indoor shopping mall and associated car park.
"The subjects comprise a substantial leisure complex built in the mid to late 1990s, featuring traditional design and construction.
"The complex is arranged over ground, basement, and first floors, with the basement accessible from the rear due to the site’s slope."
The building also has office space.
The agent also said: "The Irish-themed ground floor bar, Innishmohr, includes a main door access, traditional style bar counter, fixed booth seating, and a capacity of up to 225 patrons with dedicated toilet facilities. 30’s & Sugar is a 500-capacity bar/nightclub/function space at lower ground level.
"The first floor and mezzanine are currently unused and in a ‘shell’ condition."
This space "previously operated as a 784-capacity nightclub with its own dedicated entrance from street level” and the agent added that there is “significant opportunity for developing the current established business and re-developing the first-floor space".
"The accommodation includes a nightclub and smaller club room at the basement level, a bar/lounge, and a separate Community Hub on the ground floor.
"The first and mezzanine levels are currently unused. Part of the ground floor is occupied by a William Hill bookmaker and is not included in this sale."
SBA said the premises are being marketed at offers over £995,000.
