The probability of seeing the northern lights and a meteor shower across Scotland’s skies tonight is high, the Met Office has said.
The Aurora Borealis has been intensified by a powerful burst of charged particles from the sun known as a coronal mass ejection.
It means that two-night sky events could be visible from Scotland, and the Met Office has said that anyone looking up could even see as many as 100 meteors every hour.
The meteor shower is associated with debris left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle which orbits the sun every 133 years.
These meteorites are usually no bigger than a grain of sand and quickly burn up when they enter the Earth's atmosphere.
A statement from the Met Office said: “The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight and viewing conditions will generally be good, with clear skies for many of us and perhaps as many as 100 meteors every hour.”
“A coronal mass ejection from the sun may also given an enhanced chance of seeing the aurora in northern areas
The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight and viewing conditions will generally be good, with clear skies for many of us and perhaps as many as 100 meteors every hour 🌠— Met Office (@metoffice) August 12, 2024
A coronal mass ejection from the sun may also given an enhanced chance of seeing the aurora in northern areas pic.twitter.com/M0ZA4fa1Sf
According to the Met Office, the meteor shower and the aurora will be visible from 8pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday. The best chance of seeing it will be between the hours of 1am and 4am.
UK-based Aurorawatch has also issued a red alert due to the geomagnetic activity. The red alert means that ‘it is likely that aurora will be visible by eye and camera from anywhere in the UK.
What are the Northern Lights?
The Northern Lights are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.
The colours occur due to different gases in the Earth's atmosphere being energised by the charged particles.
Nitrogen and oxygen are the two most common gases in the atmosphere, with nitrogen emitting purple, blue and pink colours and oxygen emitting green.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here