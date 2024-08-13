Scottish private sector growth accelerated in July, with the country ranking fifth among the 12 UK nations and regions, a key survey shows.
Royal Bank of Scotland’s latest growth tracker data, published today, also shows the private sector economy north of the Border last month enjoyed an acceleration in employment growth and a rise in optimism in terms of expectations of increased activity on a 12-month horizon. Scotland also recorded a renewed upturn in new business inflows.
READ MORE: Revealed: Scotland's Top 100 private companies
The headline business activity index for Scotland, which measures combined services and manufacturing output, rose to 52.7 last month from 51.9 in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, coming in above the level of 50 deemed to separate expansion from contraction for a seventh consecutive month. Growth in Scotland’s private sector economy had slowed in June.
Only Northern Ireland, south-west England, London and south-east England recorded stronger private sector growth than Scotland in July.
READ MORE: Scottish oat milk pioneer on 'world-famous' produce and social change
Royal Bank noted the latest reading for Scotland “signalled a solid start to the third quarter”.
However, it observed that the growth in private sector activity in Scotland was “again centred at service firms”, as goods producers recorded a further drop in output.
READ MORE: Negativity stalks CalMac ferries shipyard Ferguson Marine
Judith Cruickshank, who chairs Royal Bank’s Scotland board, said: "The Scottish private sector signalled a solid start to the second half of the year, backed up by a strongly performing service sector. Growth in the service sector was again able to mask the downturn at manufacturers, with service firms noting improving underlying demand trends.
READ MORE: Kate Forbes says economic growth crucial, sees Brexit 'conspiracy of silence'
“Moreover, optimism towards the year-ahead outlook was firmly optimistic, as confidence levels strengthened on the month. Private sector employment also ticked up in July, the rate of job creation quickening from June.”
However, she added: “Inflationary pressures intensified during the latest survey period and could pose a concern to firms in the coming months."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here