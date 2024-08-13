Independent Scottish accountancy firm Wbg is seeking to double the size of its internal audit team again over the next few years.
It noted it had over the last two years already doubled the size of this team to 21.
Wbg, formerly known as Wylie & Bisset, highlighted a number of new client wins for its fast-growing internal audit division since the start of this year.
READ MORE: Scottish oat milk pioneer on 'world-famous' produce and social change
It said: “The demand for new team members is a direct result of significant growth achieved by the firm’s internal audit division over recent years, including a number of new clients since the start of 2024 yielding a recurring fee income in excess of £500,000.
“And recent weeks have seen the division secure places on two newly created frameworks for specialist sectors within which it operates.”
READ MORE: Revealed: Scotland's Top 100 private companies
Detailing these framework places, it said: “These are the Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation, a central purchasing body based in Wakefield, owned and governed by a consortium of county, metropolitan and borough councils in Yorkshire and north-west England, and the Pagabo framework, which enables effective procurement for public sector organisations across the UK, to provide internal audit services for multi-academy trusts.”
READ MORE: Kate Forbes says economic growth crucial, sees Brexit 'conspiracy of silence'
Wbg’s internal audit team has promoted Neil Clark and Siobhan Archibald from assistant managerial positions to managers, in a move which it said supported its “strategic succession-planning policy of promoting within the business”.
Graham Gillespie, partner and head of internal audit at Wbg, said: “Our growth has been realised by our ability to identify and exploit a niche in the market for a firm of our size with the range of qualities we can deliver effectively via a specialist internal audit service.
“Through a series of tender wins, including being awarded landmark slots on the prestigious Department for Education framework, we have earned a reputation for excellence across various specialist sectors, including education and social housing, as well as a diverse range of other public sector bodies. Our conversion rate at tender stage is exceptionally high.”
He added: “Due to client growth, we have been able to create career opportunities internally and we fully intend to increase our graduate intake and create further career opportunities within our internal audit team over the years ahead.”
Mr Gillespie noted that, as a firm, Wbg’s aim is to increase its turnover from £13m to £30m over the next five years.
He added: “We are actively seeking to bolster our human resource across a range of service divisions.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here