Wbg, formerly known as Wylie & Bisset, highlighted a number of new client wins for its fast-growing internal audit division since the start of this year.

It said: “The demand for new team members is a direct result of significant growth achieved by the firm’s internal audit division over recent years, including a number of new clients since the start of 2024 yielding a recurring fee income in excess of £500,000.

“And recent weeks have seen the division secure places on two newly created frameworks for specialist sectors within which it operates.”

Detailing these framework places, it said: “These are the Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation, a central purchasing body based in Wakefield, owned and governed by a consortium of county, metropolitan and borough councils in Yorkshire and north-west England, and the Pagabo framework, which enables effective procurement for public sector organisations across the UK, to provide internal audit services for multi-academy trusts.”

Wbg’s internal audit team has promoted Neil Clark and Siobhan Archibald from assistant managerial positions to managers, in a move which it said supported its “strategic succession-planning policy of promoting within the business”.

Graham Gillespie, partner and head of internal audit at Wbg, said: “Our growth has been realised by our ability to identify and exploit a niche in the market for a firm of our size with the range of qualities we can deliver effectively via a specialist internal audit service.

“Through a series of tender wins, including being awarded landmark slots on the prestigious Department for Education framework, we have earned a reputation for excellence across various specialist sectors, including education and social housing, as well as a diverse range of other public sector bodies. Our conversion rate at tender stage is exceptionally high.”

He added: “Due to client growth, we have been able to create career opportunities internally and we fully intend to increase our graduate intake and create further career opportunities within our internal audit team over the years ahead.”

Mr Gillespie noted that, as a firm, Wbg’s aim is to increase its turnover from £13m to £30m over the next five years.

He added: “We are actively seeking to bolster our human resource across a range of service divisions.”