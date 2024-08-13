VolkerRail is one of those awarded work and it is their first ever major contract on Scotland’s railways. They’re joined by Taziker Industrial, AmcoGiffen, STORY and QTS in earning contracts to carry out the work.

The work is split into Lots and the first of those will be for minor civils up to £150m to Taziker Indstrial, while Lot B is for buildings and civils up to £730m to AmcoGiffen and STORY. Lot C is for geotechnical and minor civils up to £420m to QTS.

VolkerRail, which regularly completes projects on the network in England and Wales, will deliver up to £150m of signalling, power and communications works.

Each of the contracts are for five years, with a three-year extension option based on performance.

Liam Sumpter, managing director, Network Rail Scotland, said: “We’re investing up to £1.3bn in these framework contracts to maintain and improve our infrastructure across Scotland.

“The awarding of these contracts will help us continue to deliver a railway that is safe and reliable for passengers and freight.

“We’re excited to once again be partnering with Taziker, AmcoGiffen, STORY and QTS and we’re looking forward to welcoming VolkerRail on to Scotland’s Railway family.”

Niall McCreanor, director of specialist businesses, VolkerRail, said: “VolkerRail has extensive experience in signalling, telecoms and power renewals, and enhancements, and we have spent considerable time building our presence in Scotland to better understand the needs of Scotland’s railway, to ensure we can provide the best possible service.”

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Network Rail and Scotland’s Railway to deliver efficient outputs in line with their key strategic themes.”

Andy Steel, managing director of QTS Group said: “As the incumbent contractor on this framework, QTS is pleased to continue working alongside the Network Rail team to deliver the geotechnical and minor civils works for the duration of this next control period.

“Through CP6, our team carried out some exceptional work and helped create efficiencies which have kept Scotland’s Railway moving. We are looking forward to continuing this across the next five years and beyond.”

John MacArthur, managing director, STORY Scotland said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Network Rail to help them deliver their next portfolio of projects, to enhance Scotland’s Railway.

“This is a great testament to the hard work from everyone at team STORY, and our fantastic supply chain over the last 5 years, and we look forward to working with them to continue delivering high-quality, safe projects on time and to budget.

“We are also looking forward to recruiting our next generation of apprentices and graduates as well as engaging with local people and businesses to ensure our work leaves a positive and lasting legacy in all of our communities.”

Stephen Campbell, operations director, AmcoGiffen, said: “We are pleased to be part of the new five-year contract to deliver the new Scotland Civils Framework for Scotland’s Railway, building on our successful collaboration throughout Control Period 6.

“Our commitment to excellence will ensure that we continue to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient rail services. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Scotland’s Railway and working together as one team with new and existing partners to create the best railway for Scotland.”