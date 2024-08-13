A Glasgow charity is appealing for help from the public after damage was made to their reception window by a member of the public who had come looking for help.
Glasgow Street Aid provide medical assistance in Glasgow City Centre and are asking for donations to fix a broken window at their reception, and say they won’t be able to open until it is sorted out.
The incident happened over the weekend and saw a member of the public arrive for help before becoming aggressive and causing criminal damage to their reception window.
Police were called to deal with the matter and staff continued to treat the patient as best they could. The volunteers on site were praised for their professionalism as the charity urged anyone who could help to do so.
In a statement, they said: “This weekend a member of the public who self presented to our medical centre in need of medical assist became aggressive and caused criminal damage to our reception window.
“We are unable to open our medical centre to patients until this is fixed.
“A massive thank you to our medical centre volunteers who handled this situation with professionalism and continued to provide medical assistance to the individual and thank you to Police Scotland Greater Glasgow for responding to this in a timely and professional manner.”
The charity provides medical assistance and is staff from volunteers of first aiders, first responders, ambulance technicians, registered nurses, paramedics, doctors, and students.
