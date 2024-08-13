Extensive repairs to the roof as well as the replacement of gutters and rhones are required as a first urgent phase of conservation to make the kirk and adjacent school watertight and windtight, in a location where peak winds can reach up to 144 miles per hour.

Due to St Kilda’s archipelago location in the North Atlantic, the islands faces gale force winds approximately 75 days a year, with the recent Climate Vulnerability Index assessment for St Kilda showing that storms are likely to become more frequent and more severe as a result of climate change.

The project, supported by the Historic Environment Scotland grant fund, is to make the Kirk weatherproof and is being managed by the National Trust for Scotland, which cares for St Kilda. The island is the UK’s only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site and specialist contractors – Laing’s Traditional Masonry – have been working on Hirta over the summer, making the building more resilient to the effects of climate change while retaining its historic character.

The first project phase is costing more than £200,000 and has been made possible through funders including the St Kilda Club, the NTS Foundation USA, the Noble Caledonia Charitable Trust, and McCorquodale Charitable Trust as well as support from the HES.

The Kirk was constructed in 1827 after a visiting minister commented the islanders were ‘ignorant of the leading truths of Christianity’. After the last islanders left St Kilda in 1930, the Kirk fell into disrepair but was restored by the Trust in the 1970s before it was re-dedicated at an interdenominational service in August 1980 to mark the 50th anniversary of the island’s evacuation.

Susan Bain, the National Trust for Scotland’s Property Manager for St Kilda, said: “The National Trust for Scotland is privileged to care for and share St Kilda’s natural and cultural heritage, including the Kirk and School, but our stewardship also brings with it great practical complexities. The project to repair the roof and replace the rainwater goods of the Kirk not only requires specialist heritage conservation expertise and skills, but also involves a gruelling logistical marathon.

“Even transporting the materials for the project has taken months in planning, with initial shipment to storage in South Uist needed in good time for transfer to a landing craft, which sails when sea conditions are right. The materials are all checked prior to loading and during the voyage for signs of non-native rodents and the vessel is also inspected before anything is landed on St Kilda. Working in the middle of a dual World Heritage Site has its challenges and noise must be kept to a minimum to avoid disturbing wildlife or visitors.

“While the Church and School are not open to visitors for the duration of the work, visitors can see traditional skills in action and a key building made safe for the future. We’re grateful for the resourcefulness, attention to detail and resilience of our contractors, staff and volunteers who are making the work possible.”

Clea Warner, Highlands & Islands Regional Director at the National Trust for Scotland, added: “The Kirk and School are a key focal point on St Kilda, offering a very evocative window into its social and cultural history in the 1800s and early 1900s. They’re an integral part of the archaeology of St Kilda and remain an important place of reflection for the islands’ visitors and people who work on St Kilda, surviving not just time and climate but other challenges such as a U-boat shelling in May 1918.

“The conservation of their fabric and history – along with St Kilda’s wider landscape and heritage – is vital work for the Trust, as we deliver our nature, beauty and heritage for everyone strategy, and we are profoundly grateful to our members and supporters, along with HES, the St Kilda Club, the NTS Foundation USA, the Noble Caledonia Charitable Trust, and McCorquodale Charitable Trust, whose generosity has made this project possible. With the Kirk watertight, we can then embark on raising funds to secure the second phase of conservation, which will focus on the interior of the Kirk, repairing timber and plasterwork and refurbishing it to its former glory. The support of funders, philanthropists and others will once again be vital in making this possible.”

Dr Susan O’Connor, Head of Grants at HES, said: “St Kilda has a distinctive story to tell in Scotland’s history and these buildings are testament to a unique way of life. HES grant funding in this case is helping to conserve not only the tangible fabric of the Kirk and School buildings, but also to safeguard the island’s invaluable cultural heritage, ensuring that its stories and significance continue to be shared with the world.”