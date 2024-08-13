More areas of an iconic medieval site in the Borders have reopened to visitors following a programme of inspections and essential conservation work.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has announced that there will be further access to Jedburgh Abbey, with more areas of the site now open.
The Abbey Church is once again open to visitors, who can enter through the east processional door to explore the historic abbey, which was founded by David I in around 1138 for Augustinian canons.
Visitors can once again walk down the Lothian Aisle and Nave, taking in the unique mix of Romanesque and early Gothic architecture of the building.
The Stone Museum, which displays some carved stone fragments such as crosses and a sarcophagus dating from the 700s to 1000s, has also reopened its doors.
The grounds remain open to explore, allowing visitors to see the remains of ancillary buildings where the brethren ate and slept, and the vast kitchen and cellar ranges.
There is also the opportunity to walk in the recreated cloister garden and reflect on life in the medieval abbey. Some exceptional early Christian artefacts, which pre-date the abbey by several centuries, are on display in the visitor centre.
Stuart Holmes, Regional Visitor and Community Manager for South Region at Historic Environment Scotland, who operate the Abbey said: "The abbey has played a key role in Scotland’s history and that of the Borders for over 900 years. Its intricate stonework has faced many aggressors with its most recent challenges, being accelerated by climate change.
"Following a programme of inspections and essential conservation work we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors from the local community and beyond back into the heart of the Abbey to explore even more of its fascinating history."
Some restrictions remain in place, with the viewing gallery remaining closed whilst further high-level masonry inspections are carried out.
HES, which cares for a diverse estate of over 300 historic properties across Scotland, launched a nationwide programme to inspect 206 sites with masonry exceeding 1.4 metres in height back in April 2022.
Over the course of a two-year inspection programme, specialist teams surveyed properties across Scotland, meticulously examining the stonework by hand and identifying and undertaking any necessary repairs.
While some sites still have access restrictions in place due to ongoing conservation work, over 90% of the sites in the care of HES are now accessible to visitors.
Several sites which reopened this spring to visitors following high-level masonry inspections included Elcho Castle on the banks of the River Tay, Lochranza Castle on the Isle of Arran and Bothwell Castle near Glasgow.
Meanwhile, HES is inviting members of the public to share their views on proposals to introduce an entry fee and potential changes to access at Calanais Standing Stones, one of Scotland's best-preserved Neolithic monuments.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is proposing a single admission charge as part of plans to establish Calanais as a “true world-class heritage attraction”.
The proposals would not apply to local residents as part of a commitment "to ensuring continued access for the community".
HES said it is working in partnership with Urras nan Tursachan (UnT), who run the visitor centre, as part of their plans to significantly upgrade their current visitor infrastructure. Back in May this year, plans for the visitor centre at the site to undergo extensive architectural improvements were granted planning permission.
