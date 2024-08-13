A man has been jailed for five years after being caught with a cache of homemade ‘zip’ guns and ammunition in his house.
Police carried out a search of Salvatore Lupi’s flat in Glasgow after acting on intelligence and discovered the haul, with the 38-year-old arrested and charged.
He was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after pleading guilty to having nine homemade bore ‘zip’ guns ‘without the authority of Scottish ministers’ in October last year. He also admitted two further charged of having ammunition with a firearms certificate.
The court was told that during the police search of Lupi’s flat, they uncovered firearms in a cupboard in the hallway and in a TV unit drawer in his living while also finding 20 rounds of hollow-point ammunition.
Read More:
-
Glasgow charity appeals for help after damage to city centre hub
-
-
Officers also found eight metal poles in polythene bags which were in the cupboard along with other pieces of metal that had been threaded together to make a firing pin.
When the pieces of metal tubing were screwed together, the resultant devices were smooth bore zip type guns designed to discharge a 12-bore shotgun cartridge, with the eight poles being tested and all successfully fired one.
The court heard that police intelligence confirmed that Lupi was storing the items for a male known to be involved in serious and organised crime, although no direct links could be made between the pair.
Under the terms of the Firearms Act 1968, the nine “zip” guns found in Lupi’s flat constitute a firearm and possession requires the written authority of the Secretary of State or a Scottish Minister.
No such certificates were found to have been authorised.
Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “This was an important recovery of weapons and ammunition that had the potential to cause significant harm on our streets.
“These weapons have now been taken out of commission and Salvatore Lupi will spend time in prison as a consequence of his crimes.
“This case underlines our commitment to continue working with the police and other agencies to ensure that these crimes are detected and those responsible prosecuted using all measures at our disposal.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article