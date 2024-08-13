He was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh after pleading guilty to having nine homemade bore ‘zip’ guns ‘without the authority of Scottish ministers’ in October last year. He also admitted two further charged of having ammunition with a firearms certificate.

The court was told that during the police search of Lupi’s flat, they uncovered firearms in a cupboard in the hallway and in a TV unit drawer in his living while also finding 20 rounds of hollow-point ammunition.

Read More:

Officers also found eight metal poles in polythene bags which were in the cupboard along with other pieces of metal that had been threaded together to make a firing pin.

When the pieces of metal tubing were screwed together, the resultant devices were smooth bore zip type guns designed to discharge a 12-bore shotgun cartridge, with the eight poles being tested and all successfully fired one.

The court heard that police intelligence confirmed that Lupi was storing the items for a male known to be involved in serious and organised crime, although no direct links could be made between the pair.

Under the terms of the Firearms Act 1968, the nine “zip” guns found in Lupi’s flat constitute a firearm and possession requires the written authority of the Secretary of State or a Scottish Minister.

The pipes formed makeshift guns (Image: Handout)

No such certificates were found to have been authorised.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “This was an important recovery of weapons and ammunition that had the potential to cause significant harm on our streets.

“These weapons have now been taken out of commission and Salvatore Lupi will spend time in prison as a consequence of his crimes.

“This case underlines our commitment to continue working with the police and other agencies to ensure that these crimes are detected and those responsible prosecuted using all measures at our disposal.”