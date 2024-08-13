The chief executive of Innis & Gunn has declared its lager beer is “the best in Scotland”, after it picked up “gold” in the “country” and “taste” categories in the World Beer Awards.
Edinburgh-founded Innis & Gunn declared it was the “only Scots beer producer to scoop gold in the whole competition”.
Dougal Gunn Sharp founded Innis & Gunn in 2003 after he thought of brewing beer in whisky casks.
Innis & Gunn said: “His plan to bring original beer and original ideas to the world took off as he created a super-premium beer with deep, smooth and moreish flavour. He launched Innis & Gunn lager in 2013 after pubs in Scotland asked him to brew a premium Scottish lager.”
READ MORE: Revealed: Scotland's Top 100 private companies
Mr Sharp said: “This is a very proud moment for our team but this recognition only confirms what we’ve always known; our lager is the best in Scotland, and it can compete with any in the world.”
Innis & Gunn declared that its lager, “hailed for its zesty hops and naked golden oats, was one of just a small selection of classic pilsners from around the world to receive the top award”.
It added: “As well as being top Scot, Innis & Gunn beat big names from around the world including Estrella Damm, Madri, Stella, Becks, Chang and Heverlee, who all won ‘silver’.
READ MORE: 'Restaurant quality' Indian meals business in Scotland in major deal
“Touted as ‘crisp, zesty and refreshing’, the lager beer is enjoyed by punters across the UK, mainland Europe and North America, being sold in hundreds of pubs and more than one thousand supermarkets.”
Innis & Gunn meanwhile noted its The Original beer won silver in the taste category.
READ MORE: Scottish economy bounces back strongly, optimism surges
Mr Sharp said: “Everyone who tries our beer is a convert. And more and more people are trying our beer every day, so the potential is huge. I hope that drinkers feel a sense of pride that something homegrown in Scotland can win against the most well-known premium lagers in the world.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel