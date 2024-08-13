Dougal Gunn Sharp founded Innis & Gunn in 2003 after he thought of brewing beer in whisky casks.

Innis & Gunn said: “His plan to bring original beer and original ideas to the world took off as he created a super-premium beer with deep, smooth and moreish flavour. He launched Innis & Gunn lager in 2013 after pubs in Scotland asked him to brew a premium Scottish lager.”

Mr Sharp said: “This is a very proud moment for our team but this recognition only confirms what we’ve always known; our lager is the best in Scotland, and it can compete with any in the world.”

Innis & Gunn declared that its lager, “hailed for its zesty hops and naked golden oats, was one of just a small selection of classic pilsners from around the world to receive the top award”.

It added: “As well as being top Scot, Innis & Gunn beat big names from around the world including Estrella Damm, Madri, Stella, Becks, Chang and Heverlee, who all won ‘silver’.

“Touted as ‘crisp, zesty and refreshing’, the lager beer is enjoyed by punters across the UK, mainland Europe and North America, being sold in hundreds of pubs and more than one thousand supermarkets.”

Innis & Gunn meanwhile noted its The Original beer won silver in the taste category.

Mr Sharp said: “Everyone who tries our beer is a convert. And more and more people are trying our beer every day, so the potential is huge. I hope that drinkers feel a sense of pride that something homegrown in Scotland can win against the most well-known premium lagers in the world.”